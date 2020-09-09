Universal Studios Singapore Calls Off Halloween Horror Nights 2020

Every year since 2011, Singapore has been treated to a yearly event held by Universal Studios Singapore (USS) — the Halloween Horror Nights.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the well-loved event won’t take place in 2020, Resorts World Sentosa announced on Wednesday (9 Sep).

While they didn’t elaborate on the thought process leading to the cancellation, USS said that they’ll focus on other experiences.

USS cancels Halloween Horror Nights 2020

USS said that they were disappointed to not be holding the event this year, which would’ve been the 10th in the series.

It appears that this year, a greater horror struck the globe in Covid-19.

No amount of recreation or script could’ve written something this real or horrifying, perhaps.

However, USS said that they hope to resume the event some day with more scares and thrills.

Any event they think up will have to top Covid-19, of course — nothing’s scarier than having the pull the plug on an attraction.

Halloween Horror Nights thrilled Singapore for 9 years

Since its inception, Halloween Horror Nights have thrilled Singapore, allowing them to enjoy Halloween festivities.

If your idea of fun is being scared by actors in grotesque make-up, HHH was there for you.

The event’s gotten larger and larger every year. Last year, HHH took place between 27 Sep and 31 Oct.

The themes aren’t limited to Western horror, but also incorporate local ones like the Hanti Galah and toyol.

Optimism for next HHH

We’re undoubtedly sad that Covid-19 has taken away so many events in 2020.

However, there’s always hope in the distance as the pandemic eases, and one day we can see these events return — albeit with safe management measures.

That would be the direct opposite of scary. But for now, we confront the deep horror that is Covid-19.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.