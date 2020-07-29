Hao Gong Min, Jotter Book & Good Morning Towel Mask Designs Come In Kid & Adult Sizes

As the Covid-19 virus continues to threaten the world, countries have implemented safety measures of their own. Here in Singapore, one of these measures is the mandatory wearing of facial masks.

However, mask designs can be rather boring and mundane, very often made of a single colour.

Wheniwasfour, a store in Singapore selling locally inspired apparel and accessories recently released 3 mask designs that will have you feeling sentimental and keeping safe at the same time.

Source

Hao gong min mask literally lets you be a good citizen

Our favourite of the 3 is no doubt the Good Citizen（好公民）masks in dark green.

Source

Inspired by the Civil and Moral Education textbooks that accompanied us through primary school, the mask literally allows you to be a good citizen while keeping each other safe.

Source

Chinese Composition Mask will hide your curry stains

The Chinese Composition/Jotter Book mask is another design that caught our fancy.

Made from brown fabric, you won’t have to worry about curry or kopi stains showing if you were careless.

Source

The Chinese Composition and Jotter Book design comes in adult and kid sizes respectively.

Source

Good Morning Towel mask makes retro design trendy again

The ‘Good Morning Towel’ is an essential item in every Singapore household. Now you too can don the design while you’re out and about.

Source

You won’t be the only one having a pleasant morning with this mask on. You’ll likely have success cheering up others who find themselves in your presence too.

Source

The masks are available in kid and adult sizes and cost $10.90 each.

Other uniquely Singaporean accessories available too

Wheniwasfour has also launched other uniquely Singaporean items to celebrate the upcoming National Day.

This Super Rings-inspired pop socket ($11.90) will serve as a handy stand when you’re live streaming the NDP parade.

Source

But if you’re more of a potato chips fan, this Calbee Callme Hot & Spicy one ($11.90) would likely be more up your alley.

Source

You can also show off your patriotism by fitting one of these calendar pins ($8.90) to your bag.

Source

Be a literal good citizen

If you’d like to get your hands on the Hao Gong Min mask or some of the other items. Jio your friends and collate your online hauls together — shipping is free for orders above $49.90.

What other mask design would you like to see them introduce next? Share your ideas in the comments below!

Featured image adapted from wheniwasfour.