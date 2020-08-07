1,760 Tampines BTO Flats In Aug Launch By HDB

Thinking of literally breaking new grounds or gunning for that pragmatic BTO proposal with your bae? HDB’s probably going to be your ultimate wingman.

This August, HDB will be releasing a slew of Built-To-Order (BTO) flats, perfect for ordering yourself a new space for your family or – away from the fam – whichever suits your fancy.

Here’s a list of the 8 estates with 7,800 flats up for grabs this time round:

Bishan

Ang Mo Kio

Choa Chu Kang

Geylang

Pasir Ris

Tampines

Tengah

Woodlands

We’ve explored 3 areas that’ll be snapped up in no time by maiden house-buyers below, so you’ll know which to chiong for once it’s open for application.

Ang Mo Kio BTO – Nature views & school district

Right in the heart of our nation’s heartlands, this slate of BTO releases are surrounded by a ring of schools and facilities between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 & Ang Mo Kio Street 21.

With 380 new 4-room and 5-room flats, families can look forward to bidding for brand new spaces in this solid mature estate.

Also in close proximity is the Bishan-AMK park, perfect for those who are in the mood for post-work strolls or cycling sprees in the park.

Flats available:

4-room: $380,000 – $500,000*

5-room: $520,000 – $620,000*

*Prices based on SRX estimates.

Bishan BTO – Fitspo residents near Bishan MRT

Prefer an area with more opportunities to stay active? The Bishan BTO ring has got you covered with sports amenities such as the Bishan Stadium and Swimming Complex.



Another mature heartlands area, there is no lack of public facilities such as the much loved Junction 8 mall.

If you prefer a quieter retreat, there is also the Bishan Library, just a stone’s throw away from the mall.

Flats available:

2-room Flexi: TBD

3-room: $350,000 – $450,000*

4-room: $400,000 – $650,000*

*Prices based on SRX estimates.

Tampines – Hub of possibilities

A little further east, the Tampines estate has the second largest number of new slots at 1,760.

A hood of new possibilities, the neighbourhood is space to a slew of proposed projects such as a brand new proposed park and place of worship.

The main sports hub & library near Tampines MRT station

While a little further away from the city centre, this developing hub is not to be sidelined — within walking distance of a new Tampines North MRT Station & bus interchange.

Fans of Tampines IKEA’s meatballs & fried chicken wings will also be glad to know that the estate is within walking distance of the furniture giant. That’s how newly BTO-ed couples will definitely be able to adorn their dream homes with matching furniture too.

Flats available:

3-room: $250,000 – $300,000*

4-room: $350,000 – $400,000*

5-room: $450,000 – $550,000*

*Prices based on SRX estimates.

Pasir Ris, Tengah & Choa Chu Kang flats

Besides these anticipated Ang Mo Kio, Bishan & Tampines flats, HDB will be availing apartments from Woodlands, Tengah, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang & Pasir Ris as well.

You can participate in HDB’s sales launches for BTOs and open booking of flats as long as you have not booked a flat in previous exercises.

Open booking of flats are also possible — this lets you book your flat as early as the next working day, after you’ve completed the online application.

For more information, please visit HDB’s website.

Build your own chances

While diamonds are purported to be a girl’s best friend, a BTO is the Singaporean equivalent of this notion. It may even earn you some brownie points from your mother-in-law.

If you missed the flats in these areas during the rounds, this could be your chance to try your luck again. All you have to do is jio bae & camp on HDB’s site early for a first glimpse soon.

Featured images adapted from Google Maps. Photos are for illustration purposes only.