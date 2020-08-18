HDB Game Courts See Large Gatherings, Minister Grace Fu Says Many Not Wearing Masks When Not Playing

It’s been almost 2 months since Phase 2 started, and it seems like Singaporeans have all but forgotten that Covid-19 exists any more.

That’s the impression we get when we see people still flouting safe distancing measures like hanging out in groups of more than 5.

We’ve heard stories of crowds at parks and big groups socialising in restaurants. Now, the focus has expanded to those playing games in HDB game courts.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu highlighted the problem in a Facebook post on Monday (17 Aug) night.

Large groups gathering at game courts

A lot of feedback has been received that large groups have been gathering at game courts in HDB estates, said Ms Fu.

They’re often in groups of more than 5 while engaging in recreational activities there.

Also, though these people are playing sports like basketball, many of them can also be seen sitting around by the side of the court.

While doing so, they can often be seen not wearing masks, she added.

Safe distancing measures still apply at recreational facilities

Ms Fu reminded Singaporeans that safe distancing measures still exist, even at recreational facilities like game courts, beaches and parks.

What that means is that the “rule of 5” still applies to any form of activities conducted there, including sports. That means no gathering in groups of more than 5 people.

Intermingling between groups is strictly prohibited, she said.

It also means keeping the usual safe distance of 1m between one another, even if you’re part of the same group.

Lastly, masks must be worn at all times. The exception is when you’re:

eating drinking engaging in strenuous exercise

Once you have finished with the above activities, the masks must go back on.

Town Councils will take action if breaches persist

Ms Fu has already flagged the situation, and Town Councils will continue to monitor it.

If people continue to flout safe distancing measures, they will take action.

That means closing down game courts and community facilities where it has been noticed that the rules keep on being breached.

She also advised Singaporeans to file a report with the OneService app if a breach of safe distancing measures is observed.

Enjoy an active lifestyle, but safely

Being the former sports minister, Ms Fu doesn’t want people to think that she’s discouraging people from taking part in sporting activities.

She says she recognises that an active lifestyle is important, and she’s also passionate about sports herself.

However, we do need to remember that Covid-19 is still around, and should have safety foremost in our minds when exercising.

It may not be your usual style to play only in groups of 5, and it can be tough to wear a mask when you’re cooling down from exercise.

But we all need to cooperate if we want life to get back to normal soon — don’t forget there’s still Phase 3 to aspire to.

Featured images adapted from Facebook.