Old Pasir Ris HDB Maisonette Moves A Step Up Into A Grand Duplex Loft

While many look to buy brand new BTO flats when they envision their dream homes, don’t be too quick to dismiss the charm of the old.

Here’s some inspiration on how to find a diamond in the rough and transform a resale flat into the abode you’ve always wanted.

As if by the flourish of a magic wand, the creative minds at Stoneridge Construction transformed an old HDB executive maisonette into a modern duplex loft.

Source

By adopting an open concept, the already roomy apartment gets a new spacious, industrial chic vibe, proving that old can truly be gold.

HDB maisonette transforms into an open concept living space

Open living spaces are all the rage now, as homeowners try to make the most of the unit they can get.

In small and crammed Singapore, returning to a spacious area of your own is liberating, and at times even empowering.

With a spacious flat, the design possibilities are limitless.

This renovation uses light tones and natural light, along with high ceilings to open up the entire space.

Source

As you step into a house and are greeted by this sight, you might even forget that you are still in a HDB flat.

Staircase makeover is a true step up

The entire space, from the floorboards to the surrounding walls uses lighter and more natural tones.

This detail not only opens up the space, but also adds a rustic vibe to the maisonette in our island city.

Source

To complement the cool, white tones, yellow lighting create a sense of warmth that would make anyone feel right at home.

Source

You can almost imagine walking up to a dreamy bedroom upstairs while ascending the flight of steps.

High ceiling gives kitchen space sense of grandeur

Although the kitchen occupies the same space as before, the nook appears brand new after a complete overhaul.

Source

The higher ceiling offers space for hanging lamps reminiscent of cosy cafés, so dining at home won’t be much of a bore anymore.

With the kitchen overlooking the outdoors via huge glass windows, cooking for hours on end will no longer feel like a stuffy affair.

Source

Inside the kitchen, a splash of warm teal colour across the storage spaces add a bit of vibrancy to the space. White, textured brick walls meanwhile keep the entire flat’s industrial style consistent.

Source

Who wouldn’t want to sharpen their culinary skills in a space like that?

Old HDB maisonette bathrooms get modern facelifts

The sleek new look extends into the bathroom, which features the industrial aspects even more prominently with black accents.

Besides fitting a whole bathtub inside, the patterned wall mural provides a little more flair that accentuates the space.

Source

The upstairs bathroom also received a makeover, with patterns that cover both the walls and flooring.

Source

Now both bathrooms look just as chic as the ones you find in fancy hotels.

Modern simplicity in the bedroom

Taking the elaborate concepts down a notch, the bedroom is a much simpler space, with a light colour palette and dark trimmings.

Source

The general design, however, still flows well with the rest of the house, tying everything together into one cohesive unit.

If it looks this good as an empty room, just imagine it adorned with personal trinkets and decor like photo frames or pretty rugs.

Refreshing concept for a new home

While a brand new house can be exciting, there is a certain magic to transforming an old space into your very own humble abode.

Stoneridge Construction certainly proved that this is possible and that simple changes can go a long way.

We have seen many people getting innovative and creating stunning new HDB renovations these days. What are your favourite ones? Let us know in the comments down below.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.