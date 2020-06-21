HDB Resale Flat Is A 5-Room Industrial Bachelor Pad In Tampines

We’ve seen tons of HDB interior design concepts by now, most of which boast stunning transformations around fixed 3-room, 4-room or 5-room layouts.

But Andre Interior‘s sleek makeover of this 5-room Tampines HDB resale flat will definitely catch the eyes of our hypebeast friends who dream of a spacious abode to hang after work.

Now, let’s glean some design inspo from how it was transformed from a cluttered toddler-friendly apartment to a sleek bachelor pad with a walk-in sneaker closet.

Drapes partition living area & open kitchen

There’s a keen sense of openness in this airy living room, thanks to the open kitchen concept & use of drapes to partition the corridor area.

The neutral colour palette for the grey wood panelled floor & white-washed walls also add to a clean finish with a statement carpet with faded sigils.

At first glance, the marble-floored kitchen space seems extremely wide – with ample countertop space & a stacked washing machine kiosk.

This is a far cry from the cluttered laundry cum cooking area which preceded this layout.

The bronze tap so also worth a mention — the extendable spray nozzle helps keep water splashes well within the basin when washing dishes.

Finally, the peep hole ‘bar’ on the left of the kitchen links directly to the corridor area. A great use of natural light to create a chill place to kick back with a cuppa & catch up on morning news.

Chic corridor & lounge sofa nook

Corridor entrances can create a grand impression in the minds of guests when they visit for the first time.

Petaled cross mosaic tiles & a cosy sofa nook make for an inviting opening statement, and room for storage of knick knacks.

Compared to the original flat’s many cardboard boxes & loosely-fitted drapes, we love that the idea of curtains as partitions was retained but vastly better executed.

Here’s a before-after comparison of the main dining area spaces as well.

The new design appears to be much more space efficient, with industrial washed grey & white aesthetic lending to the illusion of space & cleanliness.

Massive walk-in sneaker closet

Arguably the crowning jewel of this redesign — an entire walk-in closet was added for the owner’s extensive collection of Nike sneakers.

As the doors open, we notice that backboard and LED light panels can be toggled on to illuminate the main display case.

Venturing further into the closet gives us a glimpse of neatly stacked boxes & modest room for the collection to expand further.

Employing the same ‘drapes as room partition’ concept, the curtain may be pulled to reveal a full closet area — presumably for clothing, apparel & accessories.

Definitely the stuff of bachelor pad dreams.

Classy gold bedroom & bath with marble finish

We return to the classy white-gold aesthetic for the master bedrooms, with consistent washed grey floorboards to add new dimensions to the space.

A marble and gold finish has also been given to the bathroom, and we adore the circular gold mirror & pop of colour with the portrait of pink carnations.

Granted the previous design had the plumbing on display and an ample rack of hair products & body wash, we’re pretty shook that the designers & their team pulled this off.

Sneaker closets are within reach if you Just Do It

We hope this tour of this massively made over apartment has got you in the mood to browse Etsy & bookmark more interior HDB design pages.

Also, it’s a good time to reconsider utilising your budget on a resale flat rather than a brand new BTO unit in coveted areas.

With the right inspo, and a ton of hardwork, we imagine that nothing’s impossible when it comes to rethinking what public housing should be like in Singapore — including an entire Nike sneaker walk-in closet.

All that remains, is to Just Do It.

