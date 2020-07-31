3-Room HDB Flat Is Transformed Into A Muji-Inspired Minimalist Sanctuary

Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, more of us will be spending this long weekend indoors. Next week’s National Day long weekend will also see Singaporeans staying out.

As such, some residents are adapting to this new normal by transforming their homes into stunning abodes.

For one family, revamping their 3-room HDB flat into a cosy Scandinavian nook involved the help of interior design firm Weiken Delightful Interiors.

For a budget of $25,000, the place was transformed into a Pinterest-worthy sanctuary that embodied functionality and minimalism.

Let’s take a photo tour around this elegant dwelling so you can see if you can pull off the look in your own space.

Muji-inspired dining room & kitchen

Scandinavian design embodies beauty and simplicity. So, the dining room uses earthy tones like white, wood, and grey to make it seem a lot more spacious and lively.

We love that the immaculate aesthetic and uniform hues mimic the Muji-inspired style that most of us aspire to.

Hanging pendant lights overhead also illuminates the dining table, which is one of the main areas for family gatherings and conversations when we’re social distancing indoors.

As we transition to the kitchen, you’ll observe that functionality is maximised through built-in kitchen cupboards.

Kitchen appliances and utensils can also be hidden from view to keep the area clean.

The household appliances seem to be meticulously chosen. The caramel-hued tea kettle, chocolate-brown lamps, and silver-toned washing machine naturally blend into the setting.

An opening between the living room and kitchen wall ensures you can entertain guests and simultaneously prepare refreshments.

Minimalist bedroom and bathroom

Scandinavian design favours bright spaces and wood accents that make you feel like you’re living in a mid-century European-style cabin.

We imagine those that crave a blissfully calm atmosphere can stay cooped up in this bedroom while catching up with their friends on Zoom or watching Netflix shows.

An inconspicuous cabinet also mimics the hues of the wall and floor, which makes them ideal for storing belongings unobtrusively.

This HDB flat proves that a bathroom doesn’t need to be big to look beautiful.

Its pristine grey-and-white tiles complement the chrome showerhead and alabaster drawers.

The refined aesthetic of the bedroom and bathroom makes residents feel calm and well-rested, ready to conquer the day.

Hoping for more creative HDB designs

Since we’re spending a lot more time at home, transforming our living spaces into a Zen-like haven can have a great impact on mood and productivity.

For the past few months, we’ve seen interior designers challenge themselves by transforming flats into a Balinese villa, vintage bar, and Japanese ryokan.

How’re you planning to revamp your home? Let us know in the comments below.

