June Thunderstorms & Aircon Weather Will Persist Till End Of Month

Most Singaporeans would have woken up on Tuesday (23 Jun) to pleasant ‘aircon’ weather — perfect for sleeping in.

But this optimum temperature was also paired with the caveat of pretty heavy thunderstorms & rainfall across most parts of Singapore.

Source

This diagram captured at 8.30am today (23 Jun) on NEA’s website shows almost every major estate in Singapore receiving morning showers.

Source

If you’ve made plans to visit outdoor trails and nature parks with the fam since Phase 2 began, however, we’d advise you to hold off on them for now.

Activate wet weather plans ASAP

Though it’s a bit of a bummer that storms are hitting just a week after Phase 2 was announced — the perk is that we’ll still enjoy breezy, cool temperatures from 25°C throughout the next week.

Source

As for the extent of the storms, red areas symbolise heavy rainfall in this picture.

Source

Tuesday morning’s thunderstorm had reached its peak at around 8.05am this morning — spanning across the Toa Payoh, Bukit Timah & Serangoon areas.

Heavy rainfall till end of June

We’ve trawled through the weather forecast for the next week too. Looks like we’ll have to brace ourselves for wet weather to persist till the end of the month.

Source

Based on the forecast, we can expect late morning & early afternoon thundery showers till the end of this week & the rest of the month.

Source

Wait for the right moment to head to nature parks

Though the weather forecast seems pretty bleak for those who enjoy Singapore’s clear blue skies & bright sun’s rays, the upside is that the natural aircon temperatures will rid us of pesky humidity for now.

The only question is, how to wake up in time for that early 8am meeting if it’s that comfortable to sleep in.

Source

In any case, best to put those outdoor adventure plans on hold for now. Mother Nature, like always, has other surprises in store for us.

Also read:

Featured image adapted from YouTube.