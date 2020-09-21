Mum In Singapore Claims Hospital’s A&E Entrance Hidden By Tentage

During a loved one’s most critical moments, the journey to the hospital must be as swift as possible because every second counts.

Even the smallest of things could make a difference in saving lives.

A mother in Singapore recounted how her rush to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) with her 11-year-old son was hindered by a security barrier and an obscured children’s A&E entrance.

Source

They ended up getting off at the wrong place.

She stressed that visibility of the A&E entrance is highly critical, because the rush to the right entrance took 2 minutes of precious time away from her son’s treatment.

Mother unable to find ‘hidden’ A&E entrance

In her Facebook post on 16 Sep, the woman’s son complained of a headache and racing heart in the middle of the night, spurring her to rush him to KKH on 24 Aug.

However upon reaching the hospital at about 4.35am, the woman couldn’t locate the A&E entrance.

Source

She added that the hospital environment was dimly lit.

Desperate rush to A&E

In a bid to get her son treated as quickly as possible, she drove to the most brightly lit entrance, which was the Urgent Obstetrics and Gynaecology Centre.

Source

However, the centre takes care of pregnancy-related problems.

According to the mother’s post, a nurse assisted her to rush her unconscious son to the A&E, which was a 1-2 minute run away.

Boy needed resuscitation, passed on 9 days later

The woman detailed that hospital staff could not find her son’s pulse and had to be resuscitated upon reaching the A&E. Sadly, on the evening of 2 Sep, the boy passed away.

The mother found out that the entrance to the A&E was blocked by a security barrier while the A&E was obscured by tentage.

Source

As a result, she missed the A&E and lost precious time. The mother added that the time lost could have been critical for her son’s survival.

Visibility of the entrance is critical, what I know was we lost 2 minutes of precious time.

Mother implores KKH to relook customer experience design

Following the ordeal, the woman said that she wouldn’t want fellow parents to have a similar experience as her.

Source

Furthermore, she said that KKH should look into the way they handle incoming patients.

KKH is the leading PAEDIATRIC hospital in Singapore, Customer Experience should not be neglected.

Awaiting statement from KKH

We have reached out to KKH for a statement regarding the blocked entryway to the A&E.

It is saddening that a mother has to endure the loss of a child, however, we can only hope that other parents will not have to face a similar experience.

MS News extends our condolences to the boy’s family.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.