Local YouTuber YEOLO Designs GE2020 Zoom Backgrounds

The 2020 General Election (GE2020) is the talk of the town and with Polling Day inching closer, political battles are reaching a peak.

Encapsulating the year that we had thus far, YouTuber YEOLO posted some hilarious GE2020 Zoom backgrounds, perfect for Polling day video calls with friends.

As he says, there’s one for “all sons and daughters of Singapore”.

Here are a few of our favourites.

Repeated rhetorics & accidental blunders

East Coast, best coast. A background fit for all East Coast residents because together, we care. We also have a plan, of course.

When you’re single and still need a “strong man date” once in a while. Here’s the background for you to consider when you’re having a conversation with a Tinder date.

GE2020 debates gave us much to look back on

If you missed the inaugural GE2020 debate, it is definitely one worth catching.

An ideal background for those looking to drop a not-so-subtle hint to your boss that you’re having one too many video calls.

In a battle for a promotion and need to prove yourself? Maybe you’re just “one step to the left” away — as WP’s Jamus Lim famously put it during the debate. You might just be better than the real thing.



Polling Day is nearing. Feeling nervous? Perhaps some “cheap shots” is just what you need to calm those nerves.

Be a responsible voter in GE2020

Don’t lose yourself in the heat of the moment, always be a responsible party. Make your vote count towards our lives, our jobs and our future.

Up your Zoom game with these backgrounds

YEOLO is well recognised for his satire, parody and memes of both local happenings and popular shows. Check out the rest of YEOLO’s creations here.

Wherever your political allegiance lies, we can all use some good, light-hearted humour as the political battles rages on around us.

