Holger Chen Gets Shot In Close Proximity To Arm & Thigh

Those who frequently watch Taiwanese variety shows might be familiar with Holger Chen (陈之汉), the buff fitness guru who also owns his own gym.

However, in the early hours of Friday (28 Aug), troubling news emerged that the 41-year-old was shot thrice outside his gym in Linkou District.

Chen managed to remain conscious despite the horrifying attack and urged followers to help take care of his family if he were to meet his demise.

Holger Chen shot thrice outside gym at around 2am

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the attack happened at around 2am outside Chen’s gym.

The 41-year-old was reportedly shot thrice on his upper right arm and thigh.

Despite being shot, Chen was conscious and even instructed his assistant to record a Facebook livestream.

In the video, Chen was seen lying on the ground, with tons of blood-stained tissues next to him.

Preparing for the worst-case scenario, Chen urged followers to “pass on” his spirit, and hope his family will be taken care of in the event where he doesn’t make it.

Chen also said in the clip that he believes the gunman is the same person who had harassed him in the past, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

He howled in pain numerous times in the clip and was seen with a cigarette in hand.

You can watch the livestream in full here but do note that the footage might be disturbing to some.

23-year-old man later surrendered himself

Around an hour later, the 23-year-old gunman reportedly surrendered to the police, holding a gun and 5 bullets. He allegedly reeked of alcohol when he gave himself up.

According to TTV NEWS, the attacker had previously sexually harassed Chen in the gym.

The attacker apparently lied in ambush near Chen’s gym and shot the 41-year-old in close proximity upon seeing him.

Chen was later admitted to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment. Police investigations are underway.

Hope Chen will make a speedy recovery

Our thoughts are prayers are with Chen and hope he’ll make a speedy recovery soon.

We hope the Taiwanese police will conduct a thorough investigation of the case to establish what had happened prior to the incident.

