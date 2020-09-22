Holiday Plaza Parkson Department Store To Close On 4 Oct

Singaporeans who frequent Johor Bahru (JB) regularly might be familiar with the 3-storey Parkson department store in Holiday Plaza.

Sadly, the outlet will reportedly be shutting for good in less than 2 weeks’ time come 4 Oct, after operating for more than 35 years.

Seems like we’d have one less spot to shop at in JB when border restrictions are eventually lifted.

Holiday Plaza Parkson is popular among Singapore visitors

According to China Press, the Holiday Plaza outlet was Parkson’s first store in JB. Hence, many JB natives are feeling sentimental over the news of its closure.

While Parkson did not disclose the reasons behind the outlet’s closure, Malaysia news outlet Oriental Daily reported that it was likely due to reasons linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department store is also popular among Singapore visitors too, identified as a “checkpoint” for many crossing the Causeway.

With the closing of its Holiday Plaza outlet, Parkson has 2 other stores that are in close proximity to the Causeway,

Parkson Paradigm Mall



Parkson Angsana Johor Bahru Mall

Department store has clearance sale till 4 Oct

As its last day of operations draws closer, the Parkson outlet has also started running promotions in an attempt to ‘clear’ existing stocks until 4 Oct.

Since 15 Sep, the department store has been having a “clearance sale” with discounts of up to 70% off.

While there weren’t many shoppers on the first 2 days of the sale, crowds started forming once words spread of the promotion.

In fact, since 17 Sep, long lines were observed from the moment the store opens till it closes at night.

China Press reported that the lines stretched the length of 15 stores, and shoppers had to wait 1-2 hours in order to get into the department store.

Parkson Holiday Plaza isn’t the only department store to close recently

It’s sad to see department stores with such illustrious history close, and it seems Parkson Holiday Plaza isn’t the only one in recent history.

In Bangkok, an iconic Isetan department store closed earlier this month after operating for 28 years.

Close to home, Metro’s Centrepoint outlet had also recently closed, making way for Decathlon.

Hope Covid-19 situation in both countries improve

The Covid-19 pandemic has denied us the chance to visit some of our favourite stores across the Causeway before they close.

Hopefully, the situation in both Singapore and Malaysia will improve in time to come so border restrictions can be lifted.

