Holland Village Restaurant Closed After Large Crowds Gathered There On 19 Jun

Photos of large crowds gathering in Holland Village yesterday (19 Jun) sparked safety concerns among netizens and ministers alike.

The authorities promised prompt action, and sure enough, Mr Lawrence Wong confirmed today (20 Jun) that a restaurant there has been shut down.

Source

Proving how strict they are about those guilty of flouting the rules, this serves as a reminder for everyone else to abide by them.

Holland Village restaurant & patrons face punishment

After images of the crowds circulated on social media, the authorities wasted no time in carrying out inspections.

This led them to identify British Indian Curry Hut as the main point of congregation, thereby forcing them to close the establishment down.

All other Outdoor Refreshment Areas (ORAs) within the vicinity will also no longer open.

British Indian Curry Hut’s ORA on a regular evening before Covid-19

Source

Restaurants will thus have to keep their customers within the indoor dining areas only.

The individuals who flouted safe distancing rules also received fines from enforcement officers there, and may face other charges.

Work Pass holders among them could have their passes revoked.

Businesses have to comply with rules

Following the incident, Mr Wong advises all other Food & Beverage (F&B) as well as business outlets to strictly abide by the rules.

They are, after all, for the sake of everyone’s safety and not just the patrons themselves.

Businesses that fail to comply risk facing “possible penalties and charges”. Rather than rushing to reopen and welcome customers, Mr Wong suggests taking time to implement safety measures to avoid inadvertently flouting them.

We’re still in the thick of battling Covid-19, and should not take our little bit of freedom now for granted. So let’s be more responsible while we’re out and about, and remind each other to stay safe.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.