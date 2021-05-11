Man In Tampines Allegedly Evicted By Own Children, Thanks Netizen Who Buys Him Food

Not everyone gets to enjoy the luxury of having a roof over their head, even here in Singapore.

Those who live on the streets often endure a precarious life between intermittent hunger strikes.

That’s unfortunately the case for a man in Tampines, whom a netizen helped by giving food and small change to get by.

The netizen then shared the man’s story on Facebook, hoping that more people can lend a helping hand if they encounter him.

Source

As the post is in Chinese, we summarise and translate it into English below.

Netizen buys homeless man only meal of the day

According to the OP, the man wanders around the park near Block 890B along Tampines Avenue 1.

Source

Regularly buying the man food, the OP normally leaves it on the side for him, as he’d be asleep most of the time.

However, on Tuesday (11 May), when he was giving him food again, the latter asked if it was the OP who left him food the day before.

Upon receiving a positive answer, he then said, “thank you, I was hungry all day long yesterday.”

Unsurprisingly, the response tugged at the netizen’s heartstrings.

Man in Tampines allegedly homeless for 2 years

Apparently, the man says he’d been evicted by his own children after giving them the house.

He had allegedly been homeless for almost 2 years now, and sleeps mostly around the park near Block 890B.

Constantly in and out of jobs, he often finds himself wondering where his next meal comes from.

Source

Upon hearing his unfortunate experience, the OP then gave him $50 for food and some necessities.

Meanwhile, he appeals to residents nearby to lend a helping hand should they see him.

Render help if you see him

Seeing that the uncle could really use some help, you can buy him a meal or bring him clothes if you’re in the neighbourhood.

Kudos to kind-hearted individuals like the OP who bring hope to those who’ve been dealt a blow in life.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.