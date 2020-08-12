MOH Adds HomeTeamNS Khatib, Northpoint City To List Covid-19 Cases Visited

Covid-19 cases in the community number at around 2 a day this week. However, it’s still a good idea to detect unlinked cases as quickly as possible.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) added 10 entries to its list of locations visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious on Wednesday (12 Aug).

They include a country club, as well as various places in Yishun, including Chong Pang food centre and Northpoint City.

HomeTeamNS Khatib visited 5 times, out of 10 entries

Cases visited the following places, making up a total of 10 entries added on 12 Aug.

There was Is Salon (375 Bukit Batok Street 31) on 30 Jul, between 1-2pm.

Warren Golf & Country Club (81 Choa Chu Kang Way) was visited by a case twice — on 30 Jul, from 2-2.30pm, and on 4 Aug, from 1-5pm

Meanwhile, on 31 Jul from 9.15-10pm, a case visited Chong Pang Wet Market & Food Centre (105 Yishun Ring Road).

HomeTeamNS Khatib, which opened on 1 Aug, was visited 5 times over 3 days:

31 Jul, 5.45-9pm

1 Aug, 2-2.45pm

– Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot

– 1 Aug, 6.40-8.45pm

– Orchid Live Seafood

– 2 Aug, 2.45-6.30pm

3 Aug, 1.40-8pm

Finally, a case visited Northpoint City (930 Yishun Avenue 2) on 2 Aug, between 7-7.30pm.

You can view the full list of places here.

Monitor health for 14 days

If you happen to have visited the places on the same day, MOH advises you to monitor your health for 14 days from the day of visit.

See a doctor if you start getting symptoms of acute respiratory illness, and tell them your exposure history.

MOH will have notified close contacts of the cases.

Single-digit cases for 2 days in a row

Singapore saw 42 cases of Covid-19 today, the 2nd day in a row that cases have dipped below 3 digits since Apr.

Of them, 1 case is in the community while there were 11 imported cases.

Among the imported cases, 2 of them are Singaporean citizens, who arrived from Indonesia and India respectively.

Another 8 cases also arrived from India, while the remaining case arrived from the Philippines.

Hopefully cases stay low for the foreseeable future.

