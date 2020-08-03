HomeTeamNS Khatib Will Have Indoor Tactical Simulator & Adventure Hub Once Fully Open

Besides Northpoint City mall, few of us would probably find a good reason to explore the lovely neighbourhood of Yishun.

But the opening of a grand new establishment, a huge HomeTeamNS clubhouse in Khatib, may change that.

Opening to the public progressively from Saturday (1 Aug), the clubhouse offers state-of-the-art facilities that you can’t find in many other buildings like this.

Gym, event spaces & restaurants already open to public

Though not all facilities are available yet, key features like the gym, event spaces and restaurants are already open.

Cramming into a small space with fitspos everywhere can get intimidating, but you won’t have to worry about that at Fitness Workz Premium, the largest of the gym chain in Singapore, right here in Khatib.

Split into 9 elite workout zones including a boxing studio and guardians bridge, you’re sure to get a well-rounded workout here. Other amenities include smart electronic lockers and a steam room — talk about maximum convenience.

Due to safe distancing measures, only 50 people can be at the gym per session, so book your slot via the link here soon. Both membership sign-ups and walk-ins are accepted.

Now that small group gatherings are permissible, you may find some use for the event spaces and man caves there.

With all the best features of a lepak spot, this could be the ideal place to spend time with friends if home gets a bit boring.

Here’s a list of some of the amenities in case you need some convincing:

Wi-Fi

Air-Conditioning

Smart TV

Karaoke System

Game Consoles

Board Games

Fridge

Build in Kitchenette

Bar Counter (only at ManCave Deluxe)

Outdoor BBQ Patio with Electric Grill

Of course, as per Phase 2 measures, only gatherings of up to 5 are allowed. You can check out the booking rates on the HomeTeamNS Khatib site here.

The only occasion where you can have a larger group of people is a solemnisation or wedding, which you can also host at the HomeTeamNS event space. They allow a maximum of 20 pax there.

If you’re just curious to check out the space, drop by for a visit and get something to eat at any of the restaurants. Siam Kitchen, Orchid Live Seafood and Suki Suki Thai Hot Pot are the only ones open now, but more will follow soon.

These restaurants are offering special opening promos for a limited time only, so we’d suggest that you hurry.

Exciting facilities for family fun

Like most clubhouses, HomeTeamNS Khatib has a bowling alley, SuperBowl, which is also open. The same goes for their swimming pool, though only HomeTeamNS members can access it for now due to Covid-19 measures.

Once they’re ready for public use, however, there’ll hopefully be a whole new array of other activities to enjoy.

One such example is the indoor playground, with spiral slides and trampolines for the little ones to have the time of their lives.

The young-at-heart can have their share of thrills in the indoor tactical simulator or TactSim, a high-tech Airsoft facility that’s like laser tag on steroids.

Put away your fake weapons and take your adventures to new heights in the indoor Adventure HQ, where you can scale high and low obstacles.

Whatever gives you the adrenaline rush, HomeTeamNS Khatib will have the right outlet for you. All you have to do is travel to Yishun.

HomeTeamNS Khatib to progressively open from 1 Aug

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, HomeTeamNS staff are taking careful measures to ensure visitors’ safety, and hence opening facilities progressively.

Many interesting ones are already available, so you can start checking them out soon. Here’s more information:

Address: HomeTeamNS Khatib, 2 Yishun Walk, Singapore 767944

Opening hours: Varies according to individual facilities

Nearest MRT station: Khatib

If you’re running out of fun things to do in Phase 2, this clubhouse may just be your saviour.

Featured image adapted from Frontline and HomeTeamNS.