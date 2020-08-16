HomeTeamNS KTV Joint Visited By 3 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Were There For Long Period Due To Work

In an update by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (15 Aug), a new location was listed as being visited by Covid-19 cases when they were infectious.

Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib was found to be visited by 3 Covid-19 cases on 2 separate days, even though the joint hasn’t opened for business yet.

3 cases visited on 2 days

According to MOH, 3 Covid-19 cases visited HomeTeamNS Khatib:

From 12.10-8.45pm on 1 Aug From 1.40-8pm on 2 Aug

The 3 cases are:

Case 55169, a 57-year-old female Singaporean. She had onset of symptoms on 3 Aug, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on 8 Aug. Case 55469, a 58-year-old male Singaporean. He had onset of symptoms on 1 Aug, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on 11 Aug. Case 55712, a 39-year-old female Singaporean. She had onset of symptoms on 5 Aug, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on 15 Aug.

Among the 3 Covid-19 cases, 2 of them were at Jewel Music Box KTV for work purposes. MOH did not say which of the cases were the workers.

Do bear in mind that in an update on 13 Aug, MOH had announced that a Covid-19 case or cases had visited HomeTeamNS Khatib 5 times over 3 days.

On 1 Aug, the case or cases also visited Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot and Orchid Live Seafood.

KTV not open yet, visitors invited for preview

What’s more curious about this case is that KTV premises are still not allowed to operate under Covid-19 restrictions in Phase 2.

Hence, Jewel Box KTV wasn’t actually open.

However, it had other visitors on 1 Aug and 2 Aug, the days when the 3 Covid-19 cases were present.

These visitors were actually invited to the premises to preview the KTV joint, and most of them stayed for a short while, MOH said.

Risk of infection low

As no singing activities were held during the preview, MOH said the risk of infection to these visitors is low.

However, it will contact all the visitors on these 2 days and test them for Covid-19, it said.

Those not well will be sent to hospital for further assessment.

Full list of locations

Here’s the full list of locations:

Visitors advised to monitor health

MOH has advised those who visited these locations, especially the Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib, at the specific timings to monitor their health for 14 days.

That means they should see a doctor if they have symptoms like cough, sore throat and runny nose, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and tell the doctor that they have been at these locations.

However, there is no need to avoid these locations, as close contacts have already been informed by MOH.

Those concerned may call MOH at 1800-333-9999 for queries.

Please stay safe and follow safe distancing rules when you’re out and about.

