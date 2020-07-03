S’pore Hotels Can Reopen For Staycations Upon Receiving Approval From MTI

Many of us probably haven’t stepped foot in a hotel in months, and are dying for a short staycation as a much-needed break.

Thankfully, as things revert to the ‘new normal’, hotels may soon reopen their doors — with safety precautions of course.

Source

Starting today (3 Jul), Singapore hotels will be able to apply for permits, which will allow staycations and the reopening of kids’ facilities.

Hotels can reopen for staycations with approval

In a press release, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that hotels can apply to reopen for staycations, but must continue to observe safety measures for all guests and staff.

Source

Hotels must regularly submit data regarding their staff and guest numbers to authorities, every Monday before 2pm.

Should they have a guest test positive, they must also inform authorities immediately.

More recreational spots welcoming visitors in Phase 2

Now that we’re in Phase 2 and more recreational facilities can open, hotels will soon be able to follow suit.

Their spas, restaurants, pools, and even ballrooms may reopen, but with strict adherence to STB’s and the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s (MTI) measures.

Source

This means that hotels will have to stagger the timings for usage of these facilities, and limit the number of people there at any one time.

By doing so, interactions between guests and staff will be kept to a minimum.

Compulsory temperature screening for all guests

Other than the typical contact tracing measures like SafeEntry, hotels will have to screen the temperatures of all guests, and ensure that they have no infection symptoms, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Guests who exhibit any symptoms or are feverish will be denied entry.

Staycation safely & embrace the ‘new normal’

Being able to enjoy luxuries like staycations again is happy news, but do be mindful of the safety precautions.

As we start going out more, it’s crucial that we continue to be cautious and hold ourselves accountable for our well-being.

It’s the only way we’ll be able to continue enjoying such activities, and hopefully move towards Phase 3.

Featured image adapted from SingaporeNBeyond.