Singapore Will Have Hot & Humid Weather In Aug

There’ll be far fewer sweater weather days in Singapore come the first half of Aug, according to the weatherman.

The Straits Times reports that Singaporeans should expect warmer days in the coming half of the month.

Humid nights expected

You’re gonna want to reach for the air-con remote or fan next month, given warn and humid nights forecasted at around 28°C.

Source

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will range between 33-34°C, and even 35°C on certain days.

If bubble tea counts as a cooling drink, do stock up on them — although whether rain or shine, we’re sure some of you out there already consume the beverage frequently.

Thundery showers on few days

Due to the northward-shifting monsoon rain band, there should be less rainfall in Aug.

Definitely much less than the frequent rainy showers we had this month.

Source

The weatherman says rainfall should be slightly below normal over most parts of Singapore — except on 2 to 3 days.

On those days, there’ll be thundery showers across the island in the early morning, which’ll probably increase the likelihood of us oversleeping those days.

There may also be some short thundery showers caused by solar heating of land areas, perhaps between 11am-2pm.

Strap in for usual warm weather

While less rainy days will be celebrated by outdoorsy people, others who prefer seeing raindrops on their window will be disappointed by Aug.

Then again, this is the usual way of life for Singaporeans. Hot, tropical weather all year round.

July was an anomaly and welcome surprise, but it seems we’ll be back on track in Aug.

Featured image by MS News.