Woman Passes From Cardiac Arrest In Hougang After Taking A Nap

Losing a loved one is incredibly painful, especially when you never saw it coming.

On Thursday (27 Aug), a woman who fell asleep in her 2-room Hougang flat never woke up again. It wasn’t until 10 hours later that her husband and son realised she was no longer breathing.

According to reports, the realisation only hit them when she was unresponsive and felt cold to the touch.

Woman passes away while taking a nap in Hougang home

The husband shared with Lianhe Wanbao that his wife had taken an afternoon nap in their Hougang flat as she was not feeling well.

10 hours later, he tried to call out to her but she was unresponsive. When he touched her hand, he found that her body was cold.

He called his son over, and the duo immediately called for help.

Unfortunately, when the paramedics arrived at the scene, the 48-year-old was declared dead.

The family was later informed that she had suffered a cardiac arrest in her sleep.

Family struggled with mental health issues

Her husband recounts he was still chatting with his wife as he would any other day that very afternoon.

She had suffered from schizophrenia for over 10 years and decided to forgo an appointment at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) as she wasn’t feeling well.

Her struggles with mental health had allegedly caused her to be unemployed for many years.

Her husband and son also suffer from varying degrees of mental health issues and remain unemployed, shared Lianhe Wanbao.

Son wishes to turn back time

The 48-year-old’s son expressed shock at his mum’s sudden death, saying he struggles to accept it.

Initially, he avoided going out with his mum, as people would cast ‘weird looks’ their way, whenever they went out. He later shared his regrets for not spending more time with her with Lianhe Wanbao.

He laments that if he could turn back time, he would proudly take her out.

Volunteers helped with funeral matters

As for her funeral, volunteers helped the family put together a 3-day wake with their blessings.

However, a volunteer observed that few family or friends dropped by to pay their respects during the service.

Moving forward, her husband hopes to be able to find a job to earn enough money and care for his son.

Currently, they’re still relying on government payouts to get by, but are uncertain about the family’s sustainability in the future.

Our condolences to her loved ones

This was an extremely unfortunate incident and we cannot imagine the pain the family is going through.

Our condolences and sympathy go out to the husband and son and we hope they get the help they need.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Wanbao on Facebook & Wikipedia.