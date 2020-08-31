Woman In Hougang Felt Unwell Before Taking A Nap, Later Passes Away From Cardiac Arrest

Losing a loved one is incredibly painful, especially when you never saw it coming.

On Thursday (27 Aug), a woman who fell asleep in her 2-room Hougang flat never woke up again. It wasn’t until 10 hours later that her husband and son realised she was no longer breathing.

Source

According to reports, the realisation only hit them when the woman was unresponsive and felt cold to the touch.

Woman passes away while taking a nap in Hougang home

The husband shared with Lianhe Wanbao that his wife had taken an afternoon nap in their Hougang flat as she was not feeling well.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

10 hours later, he tried to call out to her but she was unresponsive. When he touched her hand, he found that her body was cold.

He called his son over, and the duo immediately called for help.

Unfortunately, they were too late, for when the paramedics arrived at the scene, the 48-year-old was declared dead.

The family was informed that the woman had a cardiac arrest in her sleep.

Family struggled with mental health issues

Her husband recounts that he was still chatting with the woman as he would any other day that very afternoon.

She had suffered from schizophrenia for over 10 years and decided to forgo an appointment she had at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) that day as she was not feeling well.

Her poor mental health had caused her to be unemployed for many years.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the husband and son also suffer from varying degrees of mental health issues and both were unemployed.

As a family, they struggled and have been relying on government payouts to get by, but are unsure what they can do in the future. The husband hopes to be able to find a job to earn enough money and care for his son.

Volunteers helped the family arrange the woman’s funeral matters.

Source

One volunteer shared that hardly any family or friends dropped by to pay their respects during the 3-day wake.

Family in shock, struggles to accept woman’s death

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, the son expresses shock at his mum’s sudden death, saying he struggles to accept it.

He regrets not spending more time with her. He shared that he avoided going out with his mother as her appearance seemed abnormal because of her mental issues.

Whenever they went out, people cast weird looks their way. He laments that if he could turn back time, he would proudly take her out.

Suffering from anxiety issues, the son is currently unemployed and is under medication.

The husband also shares that his wife always worried for the father and son duo and their family’s future.

She had previously tried to seek help from a Member of Parliament for assistance in hopes of improving the family’s life.

An extremely unfortunate incident

This was an extremely unfortunate incident and we cannot imagine the pain the family is going through.

Our condolences and sympathy go out to the husband and son and we hope they get the help they need.

