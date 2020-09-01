10-Year-Old Husky In Need Of New Home Urgently

Like humans, animals need a loving home to thrive in.

Things don’t look so rosy, however, for 10-year-old Siberian Husky called Snow. He has been put up for urgent adoption because his owner was evicted from his rented house.

Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) posted Snow’s story on Facebook, urging animal lovers to consider making space for the doggo in their homes.

Read on to find out about Snow’s story if you have space in your heart and home for a senior doggo.

Husky needs to find new home in 5 days

According to CDAS, Snow is a simply a victim of circumstances.

We learn that his owner has to downgrade from a rented house to a smaller place — presumably due to financial constraints.

Sadly, he can’t bring Snow along with him as Snow does not play well with cats.

Snow is friendly towards humans, but has selective reaction towards smaller animals like birds and cats.

He may even have unexpected reaction towards certain dogs.

No major health issues

At the ripe old of age of 10 years old, you may be curious as to whether Snow suffers from any major health issues.

Good news — there are none, save for a benign tumour in one of his ears.

Hope Snow finds a loving home soon

So if you think that you could be Snow’s next loving owner, feel free to slide into the DMs of CDAS. They’ll be happy to get back to you.

Do note that a Siberian Husky isn’t an HDB-approved breed.

Given the circumstances that are beyond their control, it’s unfortunate that Snow and his owner are forced to part ways.

The adoption is, as mentioned, urgent, as the owner has 5 days to move out.

During this time, we hope that Snow will eventually find another loving home, and bring joy to the lives of his new owners.

