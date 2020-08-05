Hyundai Brazil Adopts Street Dog, Gives Him A Job & Shelter

The last time we heard a stray animal getting rescued and ‘given a job’, was when a stray kitten was hired as a security guard in Brazil.

Perhaps Brazilian organisations have an unspoken culture of ‘hiring’ street animals, because this time, Hyundai Brazil has made headlines for hiring a street dog.

Introducing Tucson Prime, a handsome car dealer who was rescued off the streets, according to their Instagram post on 31 Jul.

Judging by the 30,000 likes the post garnered, it looks like Tucson has turned into somewhat of a social media celebrity too.

Hyundai Brazil has a sales dog called Tucson Prime

In the post, Hyundai Brazil introduces Tucson Prime, a “sales dog” at the Hyundai Prime dealership.

They wrote in Portugese,

“The new member is about a year old, was welcomed by the Hyundai family and has already won over co-workers and customers with his sympathy.”

Tucson even has his own ID card, complete with a dapper mugshot. Quite paw-fessional, we have to say.

We trust the showroom is in good hands, with Tucson ushering visitors and at the same time, guarding it well.

Tucson has own Instagram account

If you can’t get enough of this doggo, you’re not the only one. It appears Tucson has his own Instagram account too, and has amassed over 43,000 followers.

We can get a closer look at his life at work with Hyundai. Here, he has his paws up in celebration of successfully making a sale.

When you’re living in a world where most people around you don’t understand your language, things can get pretty lonely. Thankfully, Tucson made a friend at work.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, or in this case, Tucson a dull doggo. So here’s a shot of him enjoying his time to nua.

After all, the showroom is his refuge.

A chance to live life comfortably

Street animals often have to fend for themselves in this world alone. Having to brave the elements in perpetual search for food and shelter, it is challenging to survive.

Thankfully, Hyundai Brazil could give this doggo a chance to live in comfort, warmth and with dignity. They’ve surely made Tucson’s life — and needless to say, our day.

What do you think of company initiatives to adopt and ‘hire’ street dogs like this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Hyundai Brazil on Instagram.