S’poreans & PRs To Get ICA Notifications Via SingPass App or SMS

Armed with our handy smartphones, many of us now rely on push notifications to remind us of things that we need to do.

Come September, Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs) will be able to receive similar notifications from the Immigrations & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) informing them about matters relating to their passports or ICs.

S’poreans & PRs to get push notifications from 1 Sep

According to ICA, such notifications are currently issued via physical letters or email.

However, from 1 Sep, Singaporeans and PRs with SingPass accounts will instead receive such notification electronically.

Those who have installed the SingPass mobile app will receive it in the form of a push notification on their smartphones.

Others will have it sent as an SMS to a number registered with their SingPass account.

Hence, ICA urge members of the public to update their contact particulars in order to receive the notifications.

Those who do not have SingPass accounts will continue to receive similar notifications via hardcopy letters or emails.

Upon receiving the notifications, users will be able to click on a link which will then direct them to ICA’s website.

Here are some of the services that will be part of ICA’s push notification service:

Approval of passport and IC application

Passport renewal

Re-registration for IC

Recovery of lost IC

Do refer to ICA’s press release for the full list of service.

ICA remains committed to digitalising and plans on incorporating push notifications for more of its services.

Kudos to ICA for commitment to digitalisation

If you have yet to update your contact details on SingPass, do it soon so you’ll be able to receive the digital notifications from ICA.

Kudos to ICA for staying committed to digitalising, maximising efficiency and saving on precious physical resources along the way.

Featured image adapted from ICA and Connected to India.