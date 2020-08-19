IC Reminds Visitors To Submit SG Arrival Card Before Clearing Immigration

With the commencement of the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) earlier this week, more people have begun travelling between Malaysia and Singapore.

On Monday (17 Aug) morning itself, 300 people had already crossed the Causeway in both directions.

Source

A day later on Tuesday (18 Aug), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) took to Facebook to remind foreign visitors of the additional requirements when entering Singapore.

Source

Travellers can submit SG Arrival Card through mobile phone app

According to ICA, foreign travellers entering Singapore have to electronically submit SG Arrival Card with the following information before clearing immigration:

Travel information

Health declaration

Travellers can do so by through the mobile phone app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Source

They may also do so by scanning the QR code below or visit the link here.

Source

Singapore citizens, Permanent Residents, and other Long-Term Pass Holders entering Singapore only need to submit their health declarations.

They should do so by selecting the ‘Residents’ option when prompted.

Source

The SG Arrival Card E-service was first introduced in late-March.

ICA has also put together a rather comprehensive list of ‘Frequently Asked Questions’:

Source

Of note is question 4, which touches on the Disembarkation/Embarkation Card (DE Card).

ICA shared that the DE Card has been discontinued since late-March. Hence travellers can proceed for immigration clearance with their passports after electronically submitting the SG Arrival Card.

The DE Card

Source

Share this with someone travelling to Singapore

If you know anyone who plans on travelling to Singapore soon, do share the information with them so they do not get caught off-guard by the requirements.

Safe travels!

Featured image adapted from Fly.Stay.Points.