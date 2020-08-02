IKEA Alexandra & Wisma Atria Among 5 New Locations Added To Places Visited By Covid-19 Patients

Singapore has moved into Phase 2 over a month ago, with residents getting to resume most activities outdoors.

More restrictions have also been lifted, the latest being the strict limit of people allowed at weddings and wakes.

However, we should still exercise caution as the Covid-19 outbreak continues among us.

Last night (2 Aug), the Ministry of Health added 5 new locations to the Public Places Visited by Cases in the Community during Infectious Period.

Among them include popular places like IKEA Alexandra, Wisma Atria, and Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang.

IKEA Alexandra & Wisma Atria visited by Covid-19 patients

According to MOH, a total of 5 locations made it to the list.

They are:

Ananas Cafe (10 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4) on 25 Jul, 12.30pm-2pm

CT Hub (2 Kallang Avenue) on 25 Jul, 6pm-8pm

– Botanict

– Botanict Sunshine Place (475 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3) on 26 Jul, 2.30pm-3.30pm

– Giant

– Giant IKEA Alexandra on 28 Jul, 11.15am-12.15pm

Wisma Atria on 29 Jul, 7pm-8.40pm

– McDonald’s

You can view the full list here, that’s dated back to 18 Jul.

Source

Source

It is updated on a rolling 14-day basis, and excludes residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport.

1 community & 5 imported cases on 1 Aug

Here’s a recap of yesterday’s Covid-19 situation — Singapore recorded 1 community and 5 imported cases among 307 new infections.

The Singaporean woman, 26, is currently an unlinked case.

As for the 5 imported cases:

2 are work pass holders

2 are dependant’s pass holders

1 long-term visit pass holder

They have a travel history to China, the Philippines, and India, and are all currently serving stay-home notices.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that one of them is a 1-year-old baby who travelled from India, and is a contact of a previous case.

No need to avoid places visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH assured that they have already informed those who are identified as close contacts of confirmed cases.

For precaution, those who have visited the aforementioned locations during the specified timings must monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

However, there is no need to avoid places where Covid-19 patients had visited, says MOH. The National Environment Agency (NEA) will provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection to management of the affected premises.

Even so, do take extra precaution if you’re planning to visit these locations soon. Collective social responsibility is a major factor in combatting the pandemic.

Featured image adapted from