IKEA Taiwan’s Ice Cream Hotdogs Are Wacky AF

We’ve always loved IKEA’s meatballs and jumbo hotdogs, but a new wacky combination has baffled netizens.

IKEA Taiwan launched ice cream hotdogs — which combine chocolate ice cream with freshly baked hot dog buns. The novel sandwich forgoes the juicy “hot dog” in favor of a creamy filling, according to UDN.

We’ve seen luscious soft serve ice cream in cones, but pretty soon you could see them squeezed between warm bread.

IKEA’s new chocolate ice cream hotdog buns

IKEA’s ice cream hotdog sandwiches combine fragrant fresh bread with three swirls of thicc ice cream. At the moment, only IKEA branches in Kaohsiung & Taichung offer this chocolate concoction at S$1.40 (NT$30).

Some netizen’s reviews claim that the chocolate soft serve ice cream boasts a bittersweet flavour, perhaps due to more cocoa content than expected.

We gather this could suit the taste buds of both young and mature foodies who’re wondering if the sweet flavour profile would match that of savoury bread.

Cold ice cream served between warm buns

The delectable treat also comes featuring the OG flavour – vanilla – priced at S$1.16 (NT$30).

Those who are tired of wafer cones may find fragrant hot dog buns as the next-level upgrade.

While the original frosted cream is cold, the bread is warm. One bite will combine the two conflicting temperatures in your mouth.

Though we’re intrigued, this concoction is either gourmet genius or utter insanity.

Only available in IKEA Taiwan now

Due to the pandemic, we can’t travel to Taiwan like we used to. However, the declining Covid-19 cases in Taiwan and Singapore make us feel optimistic that we can binge these delectable treats soon.

In the meantime, bookmark this destination for your upcoming return trip.

Address: No. 1201號, Zhonghua 5th Road, Qianzhen District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan 806

Opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

Contact number: +886 2 412 8869

Website: IKEA Kaohsiung

Taiwan food trends eventually make it to our shores eventually so we’re hoping we can get a dose of these ice dogs soon.

On the bright side, IKEA has never disappointed us so if you’re a fan of ice cream & rainbow bread in general – one of Singapore’s staple treats – you might as well give these new treats a taste test.

Gourmet, yay or nay?

Some have joked that ‘ice dogs’ are the new enemy of regular hotdogs so we’re definitely curious about how IKEA’s latest offering tastes.

Cool snacks are our ultimate allies for surviving tropical weather so we imagine that if it reaches our shores, you could crave this after a long commute.

Here’s to hoping our local IKEA branches will also offer ice dogs in the near future.

Many Taiwanese are loving this food trend, but just like pizza and pineapple, is this version acceptable? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Instagram & Walkerland.