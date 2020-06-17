IKEA To Reopen On 19 Jun After Closing For 73 Days

As the Covid-19 situation appears to be under control, Singapore is commencing Phase 2 of reopening, allowing dine-ins and the resumption of many activities.

And along with this second phase, IKEA will also reopen its doors on Friday (19 Jun), after 73 days of closure.

However, the furniture company is doing it with caution, as customer safety remains of paramount importance.

As such, IKEA will be reopening with steps in place to mitigate risks of transmission.

Limiting the number of visitors

To ensure that overcrowding doesn’t occur, IKEA will be limiting the number of customers allowed to enter the store.

Following governmental guidelines on building capacity, they will only allow 1 person for every 10 square metres of floor area – this applies to both their outlets at Alexandra and Tampines.

Customers who intend to visit IKEA should also take note of changes to its operating hours.

Alexandra Sundays – Thursdays, 10am-9pm Fridays & Saturdays, 10am-11pm

Tampines Sundays – Thursdays, 11am-9pm Fridays & Saturdays, 11am-11pm



Restaurants and playground closed for now

If you’re heading down to grab the classic Swedish fair of meatballs, you might want to rethink that decision.

The IKEA Restaurants, Bistros and Swedish Food Market will be closed for the time being, and only gradually open in the next 2 weeks.

Småland, the playground inside IKEA stores, will also be closed temporarily for the safety of young visitors.

SafeEntry for safe entry

The other standard Covid-19 measures will still apply during this period.

Hence, workers and customers must wear masks at all times, and have their temperature taken before entering the store.

SafeEntry check-in is also mandatory for visitors, to help facilitate contact tracing in the unlikely event of transmission.

Try to make essential trips only

While IKEA reopening is exciting stuff, let’s not get ahead of ourselves and still practise some restraint when it comes to visiting.

Do make a trip only if it’s really essential, and while we’re there, let’s not forget the good habits we’ve picked up over the past few months.

