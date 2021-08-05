Fuel Company Allegedly Dispenses Diesel Illegally

Singaporeans are always on the lookout for a cheap deal, even if it means shaving just a few dollars off our usual costs.

However, not all discounts may be good, as a netizen found out. The driver, who had been purchasing diesel from a Singapore company at a much cheaper rate, discovered that the fuel was dispensed straight from the oil tanker and into vehicles.

According to the netizen, the company claims to have the same quality of diesel as other well-known brands. They also claim to meet Euro 6 and NEA requirements.

However, after usage, the netizen found out that his vehicle’s parts have deteriorated, eventually causing it to fail the VICOM inspection. He has since had to repair his vehicle on a few occasions and incurred additional downtime.

Netizen shares experience purchasing diesel from Singapore company

On Wednesday (4 Aug), a netizen shared his experience of purchasing diesel from a Singapore company on the SG Road Vigilante -SGRV Facebook page.

In the post, the netizen shares that they’ve been purchasing diesel from a local company which apparently sells at a much cheaper rate than others.

Despite the lower prices, they assure that the quality is the same as other established suppliers.

Based on the list the netizen provided, the company operates in at least 5 locations, all seemingly within industrial areas. Instead of proper gas pumps, the netizen claims that the company dispenses diesel straight from the tanker to customers’ vehicles.

Diesel allegedly causes damage to vehicle

In their 1-year experience with using diesel from the company, the netizen’s vehicle has allegedly displayed various signs of damage.

Damages include rusting and spoilage of the ejector pump, which led to additional repair costs and vehicle downtime.

The netizen also alleged that the diesel caused their vehicle to emit a thick smog which pollutes the environment and causes it to fail the VICOM inspection.

Requests for reimbursement from the company were reportedly dismissed.

Netizen forwards issues to relevant authorities

Perhaps concerned about others falling victim, the netizen brought the issue up to various authorities, who directed him to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In the reply, the SCDF reportedly stated that they have been in contact with the company.

They also emphasised that the method of dispensing fuel is illegal, as it doesn’t meet safety requirements. As such, SCDF advised the netizen to stop refuelling in that manner, as they could be liable to safety regulations too.

MS News has reached out to the SCDF and the fuel company in question for comments and will update the article accordingly.

Don’t resort to illegal means of cutting costs

While it’s perfectly normal to look for ways to cut costs, it’s important to note that we should always do so legally.

The netizen, who admitted to their mistake, has already paid the price. Hopefully, their experience will serve as a good reminder for anyone who may be considering doing the same.

We hope the relevant authorities will take the appropriate actions and have these operations ceased if they are indeed illegal or harmful.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.