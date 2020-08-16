Indomie Ice Cream Is The Perfect Dessert To Round Up A Cozy Day In

Mention Indomie and you’d see every Asian’s eyes light up at the name of the instant noodle brand many adore.

The unadulterated love for Indomie has spawned many tributes to it, from wild sneaker designs to food spin-offs, which now include ice cream.

Yes, the salty and savoury comfort food you know is now a sweet dessert, all thanks to the creative geniuses at Holi Handcrafted Ice Cream in Indonesia.

Indomie fried noodles flavour in ice cream form

Do up a perfect plate of Indomie and you’d get springy noodles that are neither too dry nor wet, in a rich soy sauce-like seasoning topped with crunchy fried shallots.

On a hungry stomach, that’d make a simple yet satisfying meal, especially on rainy days.

But what if you want to indulge in some Indomie without the hassle and just as a post-meal snack? Well does Holi have the solution for you.

Taking the delicious fried noodle flavour and infusing it into a creamy concoction, Holi has turned everyone’s favourite instant noodles into a rich dessert.

They’ve simpy called the flavour Indomie Goreng, because who wants to mess with something that’s already great, right?

Strange yet tasty creation

Customers who’ve tried and reviewed the flavour commented that the taste is rather strange at first, but they can’t seem to stop eating anyway.

Others noted that the ice cream isn’t too sweet, which means you can indulge in the treat without feeling guilty. To see all their reviews, view them in Holi’s Instagram story highlights here.

Whatever people may think, we’d be excited to try just to fulfill our curiosity. Sadly, the ice cream isn’t available in Singapore right now.

But who knows, some local confectioner may be inspired and try something similar. If not, we’ll just have to wait till leisure travel to Indonesia can happen again, so we can go there and try it for ourselves.

