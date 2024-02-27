Customer allegedly finds cockroach in Pepperoni Pizza, Pizza Hut investigating incident

Customer allegedly finds cockroach in pizza from Pizza Hut outlet along Simon Road

After purchasing a large-sized pizza from Pizza Hut, a customer allegedly came across what appears to be remnants of a cockroach within the cheesy dish.

Shocked by the sight, the diner immediately reported it to the outlet along Simon Road in Kovan.

Pizza Hut is currently investigating the incident and is in contact with the customer regarding the situation.

Speaking to MS News, the OP shared that he ordered takeaway last Saturday (24 Feb) evening from Pizza Hut for dinner with friends.

As he was running late, he spent S$30 to arrange for an express courier to pick the order up so it wouldn’t end up cold.

His order included a large beef pepperoni pizza with pan crust and six pieces of sweet and spicy drumlets.

Just as they were about to dig into the food, the OP’s friend noticed something odd — a small wing or shell-like object protruding from a slice of the pizza.

Initially, she assumed that it was an overcooked ingredient. However, the more they pulled the ingredient out, the more it resembled the wing or shell of an insect.

When they directed the slice of pizza further, they found an insect resembling a cockroach embedded within the layer of cheese on the pizza.

Pizza Hut investigating incident

Taken aback, the OP said that he and his friends all lost their appetites.

He added that the insect had broken apart into pieces scattered across the pizza slice.

Together with her friends, the OP ‘resembled’ the remains by ‘pushing’ the slices together.

“The insect was well-baked”, the OP added.

Addressing the incident, a spokesperson from Pizza Hut said they were aware of the matter, which the OP had reported. She had purchased it from the outlet at Simon Road.

The spokesperson said the company is currently investigating the incident and is in touch with the customer.

Meanwhile, Mr Tan confirmed that Pizza Hut offered him a refund for the order.

