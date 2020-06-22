IPPT/RT Suspended At SAFRA, FCC & IPT-In-The-Park Till 31 Aug

Since late-March, IPPT (Individual Physical Proficiency Test) and RT (Remedial Training) sessions at Fitness Conditioning Centres (FCC) and SAFRA centres have been suspended in light of the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore.

Recently, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) sent out messages to servicemen, informing them that they will be extending this waiver until 31 Aug. NSMen whose window ends before the stipulated date will be granted a waiver.

This means they won’t be required to complete their IPPT during this test window.

Affected NSMen will receive waiver letter from MINDEF

According to MINDEF, there will be no IPPT/IPT/RT sessions from now till 31 Aug at the following venues:

FCCs

SAFRA gyms

IPT-in-the-Park

NSMen whose birthday fall under this period will be given a one-time waiver and will receive a letter in the next 3 weeks.

MS News also understands that MINDEF will be extending the waiver to servicemen whose window closing dates are in close proximity to 31 Aug.

Those who fall under this category will also receive a letter informing them of the waiver.

However, the precise window cut-off date for this is unclear at the time of this article. Servicemen may wish to contact MINDEF directly for clarifications on their individual statuses.

IPPT/RT slots appear to be available from 1 Sep onwards, so if you’re not eligible for a test window waiver, we advise booking soon.

Glad MINDEF is taking servicemen safety into account

Ensuring servicemen’s operational readiness and fitness is important for our national security, but we’re glad MINDEF is also taking into account the safety of its soldiers when planning for activities.

If you’re unsure whether the waiver is applicable to you, do reach out to MINDEF for clarifications, or keep a lookout for a letter from them.

As for those who’re eligible for the waiver, continue to keep fit during this period. A healthy body and mind doesn’t just allow you to pass IPPT but is ultimately good for your overall well-being too.

