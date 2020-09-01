Isetan CentralWorld Closes On 31 Aug, Thanked Shoppers For Their Support

Singaporeans who frequent Bangkok often would surely be familiar with CentralWorld shopping centre located just a stone’s throw away from the Erawan Shrine.

While the mall famous for its boutique shops, the massive Isetan department store is literally too big to miss.

Source

Sadly, the 6-storey department store has since closed.

On Monday (31 Aug) – its last day of operations – Isetan staff thanked shoppers for their support over the past 28 years and bade them farewell for the final time.

Source

Isetan CentralWorld staff ‘perform’ for shoppers

Customers who visited the department store on Monday (31 Aug) were given “souvenir bread” to mark the momentous occasion.

Source

Many shoppers gathered outside the store and took photos before its shutters closed for the last time.

Source

As part of its ‘final act’, Isetan CentralWorld staff put up a performance for customers in the evening.

Source

They even gathered for a dance performance outside its iconic entrance.

Source

LED Isetan sign dimmed as employees bade shoppers goodbye

At around 9.30pm, Isetan Thailand’s Chairman gave a farewell speech, thanking stakeholders for their support over the years.

Source

He later ‘closed’ the curtain over the iconic Isetan sign.

Source

As the curtains drew shut, the LED lights on the larger Isetan sign also dimmed.

Source

Staff emotionally waved shoppers goodbye for the final time as the shutters closed.

Source

Nostalgia struck hard on Tuesday (1 Sep) as Thais were greeted with an unlit Isetan sign for the first time in nearly 3 decades.

Source

First announced closure in March

Isetan announced its plans to withdraw from Thailand back in March, reported Bangkok Post. It remains unclear if Isetan will be reopening another store in Thailand.

According to a post on the Brand Buffet Facebook page, CentralWorld management plans on renovating the premises occupied by the department store.

The mall’s management team is currently in talks with tenant overseas and plans on reopening the space in 2021.

Iconic Metro at Centrepoint also closed

Closer to home, Metro – the anchor tenant at Centrepoint – announced its closure last month.

Sporting goods store Decathlon will take over the space and is expected to open in less than 2 weeks’ time.

The start of a new beginning

While Thai residents and travellers who frequent the iconic department store would understandably be disappointed by the closure, we hope this also marks the start of a new beginning.

Hopefully, a new and exciting tenant would already be occupying the vacated space when leisure air travel trips are permitted once again.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Twitter.