PAP’s Ivan Lim Drops Out Of GE2020, Just 3 Days After Being Candidate

Embattled PAP new candidate Ivan Lim has decided not to run in GE2020.

The party has accepted the 42-year-old’s decision, according to Lianhe Zaobao’s report on Saturday (27 Jun).

Mr Lim maintained that his conscience is clear, but he decided it was best to quit the race so that he wouldn’t interfere with PAP’s campaign in the upcoming polls.

PAP said it accepts his decision, and regrets his withdrawal.

Mr Lim pens withdrawal letter to PM Lee Hsien Loong

In a heartfelt letter to PAP’s Secretary-General and incumbent Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Lim has expressed that he understands that the controversy has “eclipsed” the core issues that GE2020 should be about at this point.

Explaining that his family has also suffered “intense pain and stress” during this period, Mr Lim has decided that he can no longer put his family “through this”.

He also shared that he’s appreciative of his party’s support throughout this period & is thankful for the chance to serve, nonetheless.

All the best to Mr Lim & his family

Despite the controversy, we wish Mr Ivan Lim & his family all the best.

Since Mr Lim’s withdrawal has been accepted by his party, we can expect that a new candidate could be fielded soon.

