Jaguar At Bencoolen Street Crossing Edges Forward Towards Pedestrians

Most drivers in Singapore are relatively safe, but some of them may have lapses every now and then.

Unfortunately, some driving may put other lives at risk, an example being this car at a Bencoolen Street junction.

On Monday (24 Aug), Facebook page ROADS.sg posted a video of a Jaguar inching past the traffic street crossing a total of 3 times.

Each time, it would inch forward when pedestrians had the right of way and they were crossing the road.

Alarmingly, the Jaguar even did so with a woman and child.

Source

You can watch the full clip here.

Jaguar inches close when pedestrians cross

The incident apparently took place on Sunday (23 Aug), and the video depicts the car inching close to pedestrians a total of 3 times.

It’d already exceeded the point where cars are supposed to stop at the traffic light.

Source

But for some reason, even though the traffic light was green for pedestrians, the Jaguar kept driving closer abruptly while they were crossing.

The first time it happened was when a mother with her young daughter were crossing the road.

Source

As shown in the GIF above, the Jaguar appeared to deliberately drive dangerously close to them, shocking the child.

This was the second incident, with pedestrians who clearly had the right of way.

Source

Then, the Jaguar was caught doing the same thing a third time — this time speeding up.

They drove close enough that they might have hit the lady if she didn’t dash for safety.

Source

The traffic light was still blinking green for pedestrians, so the Jaguar had no business being past the traffic stop line at that moment.

Source

Potential danger to pedestrians

Drivers who commit offences at traffic crossing can be fined $200 along with 6 demerit points.

We urge drivers to drive responsibly on the road, especially when pedestrians have the right of way.

Nothing might’ve happened this time, but the inching can scare pedestrians and a tragedy might’ve occurred.

This is especially true for the young child, who was put in danger for that brief moment when the Jaguar inched forward.

If everyone can drive safely and responsibly, we can avoid putting anyone in harm’s way.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.