3 Jalan Besar Markets Added To List of Places Covid-19 Cases Visited

On Tuesday (16 Jun), the Ministry of Health (MOH) added 3 places to their list of places visited by Covid-19 cases, one of which was already in the list before.

All of them are in the Jalan Besar area, and they include Sheng Siong as well as Prime supermarkets.

This is the first update of locations by MOH since 14 Jun.

Jalan Besar supermarkets & grocery store in list

It is not known how many cases are included, but 2 of the timings are similar, possibly indicating that the same case visited 2 places while infected.

On Thursday (11 Jun), the case visited Sri Murugan Trading Pte Ltd, located at 86 Syed Alwi Road, between 5.30-6pm.

The grocery store is a short distance away from Mustafa Centre.

Then, on Sunday (14 Jun), a case visited Sheng Siong supermarket located at New World Centre, also at the same timing of 5.30-6pm.

New World Centre’s Sheng Siong Supermarket was also visited by a Covid-19 case on Thursday (4 Jun). However, it’s unlikely that this is a case of spreading the illness while being in the same location, given the days spread apart.

Finally, on 14 Jun as well, a case visited Prime Supermarket, located on 803 King George’s Avenue.

No need to avoid locations

This is the full list of places provided by MOH.

Those who were in these locations at the same time as the infected case should monitor their health for the next 14 days from the day of visit.

If you show symptoms such as cough, sore throat, a loss of sense of taste or smell, or a fever, do visit a doctor and let them know where you’ve been.

Despite the places’ close proximity to one another, there’s no need to avoid them. The National Environment Agency will give guidance to these places’ management to clean and disinfect.

However, do ensure that you use SafeEntry when checking into any outdoor location.

