Japan Campground Hygge Circles Ugakei Is The Ultimate Glamping Experience, It’s Taking Guests From 2021

Covid-19 might have killed our travel dreams this year, but we still have much to look forward to when this pandemic dies down.

This campsite that will be located in the Uga Valley near Nagoya, Japan looks like a scene from a Harry Potter movie, as it gives off major fantasy vibes.

Though this is no magical forest, adventure seekers staying at this cosy getaway can expect an enchanting experience of their own while exploring the beauty of waterfalls and valleys near the city of Inabe.

A zen Forbidden Forest

Called Hygge Circles Ugakei, the project is named after the word “Hygge” – a Danish and Norwegian word meaning a feeling of coziness, comfort, wellness and contentment.

The great minds behind its design come from the Japanese arm of renowned Danish camping company Nordisk.

It’s no wonder the outdoor site features rows of dimly lit cottages and bonfires surrounded by rivers and trees, reminding us of a zen version of the Forbidden Forest.

Campground also has permanent tents

As seen in this site map, visitors can choose to stay in either cabins or tents situated in different areas of the facility.

We personally love the homely cabins that totally embody the concept of “Hygge”.

However, we can’t help but feel that the tents might give campers a more authentic experience.

Regardless of where you choose to stay, the natural scenery of the place makes it easy to enjoy nature and recuperate from the stressful city crowd.

Opening in 2021

While we can’t go to Japan now, as Singaporeans and residents from 110 countries are currently barred from traveling to Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s good stop to add on to itinerary if you are intending to visit Nagoya once the situation gets better.

The campground is located 50 minutes by train from the city, so it can be a potential weekend trip destination.

Unfortunately, it isn’t open yet – it’s only opening doors to campers in 2021. But hopefully we can get to bask in the serenity of this mesmerising campground soon.

