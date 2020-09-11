Green Lane Travel Has Been Lit Up For Essential Business Between Singapore & Japan

For wanderlusters, the global ‘lockdown’ must have hit them the hardest. If there’s a question that they’d like to have an answer to now, it’s surely about when they can travel freely once more.

But with another reciprocal green lane implemented between Singapore and Japan – though only for limited business purposes – it is one step forward in the desired direction to resume flights.

Japan sets up first green lane travel arrangement with Singapore

On Friday (11 Sep), Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan made the joint announcement with his Japanese counterpart.

In the press release, it was revealed that negotiations for the Business Track – AKA Reciprocal Green Lane – have been finalised between the 2 countries.

The track for safe resumption of essential cross-border travel and business exchanges will commence next Friday (18 Sep).

It is the first of such arrangements with another nation for Japan. Its decision to enter such an agreement with Singapore was based on the fact that both countries can benefit mutually from connectivity and economic recovery.

At the initial stages, these safety measures have been enforced to protect travellers, including:

Pre-departure and post-arrival testing

Adhering to controlled itinerary for first 14 days in receiving country

Details such as the requirements, health protocols, and application process will be published on Japan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry as well as the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s website by next Friday (18 Sep).

The benefits of strong diplomatic ties and open discussions

Last month, both countries discussed the expedition of essential travel for expatriates and businessmen, with a target set for September.

The topic was raised during the talks between Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and his visiting Japanese counterpart, Mr Toshimitsu Motegi.

One month later, as initiated, both Foreign Affairs Ministries turned ideation into reality.

If you want to travel wear a mask and stand far away

It is great to see firm diplomatic relations paying off and plans actually following through based on trust and track records of countries.

For those who are urging to travel overseas for vacation soon, let’s work even harder to curb the spread so those itineraries-on-hold can see the light of day again.

