You Can Now ‘Scream’ At This Japan Theme Park With These Mouth Stickers

As we fade into some semblance of normalcy amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, many in Japan have begun visiting theme parks again.

However, precautions still need to be taken to ensure everyone’s safety. So the country has banned screaming on roller coasters.

Mitsui Greenland Amusement Park in Kumamoto came up with an innovative solution to this predicament.

Source

They now offer visitors hilarious mouth stickers of various expressions to paste onto masks.

5 different mouth stickers available for visitors at Japan

Mitsui Greenland Amusement Park at Kumamoto Prefecture is offering 5 designs of this comical ‘screaming’ mouth sticker.

Source

Each visitor is entitled to one sticker.

Simply paste the sticker onto your mask and voila! You’ll look like you’re ‘screaming’ safely and in style.



Source

Just imagine the photos you will get as souvenirs, it will definitely be one your most memorable trips to a theme park.

Staff demonstrate screaming stickers on roller coasters

The theme park even gave a demonstration on how these mouth stickers will look like by letting their staff use it on roller coaster rides.

The results are definitely worth screaming for.

Source

They are so good, we just have to gift you with the whole footage.

It might even be harder for us to keep our mouths closed, without laughing at them, than on a roller coaster ride.

Strict guidelines in Japan include no screaming on roller coasters

Japan Theme Park Association created strict guidelines as theme parks reopened in Japan.

They suggested policies such as a ban on screaming on roller coasters, wearing masks in parks and no hugging or touching.

Visitors who show flu symptoms or who record high temperatures are also denied entry.

Staying safe in the ‘new normal’

While the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown the world into a flux, Japan has seen many innovative inventions coming out of this time.

The pandemic has truly been a roller coaster ride of ups and downs for everyone.

Although a trip to Japan right now is still out of the question, masks will certainly be a permanent fixture in our lives for the foreseeable future.

Kudos to Mitsui Greenland Amusement Park for coming up with such a hilarious innovation to bring joy amidst the ‘new normal’.

Featured image adapted from YouTube.