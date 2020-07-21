Sumida Aquarium in Tokyo Reopens With Glass Jellyfish Chamber That Has Illuminated Sky Deck

After a temporary closure due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Japan, Tokyo’s very own Sumida Aquarium has shown no signs of watering down its game.

On 16 Jul, SoraNews24 reported that the aquarium reopened with not a bang, but a glow up — in the most literal sense.

Jellyfish galore

Sumida Aquarium’s new revamp features a transparent jellyfish showcase chamber filled with more than 500 of these graceful globules.

Aptly termed the Big Petri Dish, the tank has an illuminated glass sky deck where visitors can feel like they’re traipsing across a sea of stars.

Occasionally, the gradient of colours illuminating these elegant blobs will change, as if a drop of rainbow has been added into the magical mix.



The ethereal sight that ensues makes for a stunning spectacle.

3 drum tanks

The walls of the Big Petri Dish in Sumida Aquarium will also be lined with 3 drum tanks, each housing different species of jellyfish.

Like their name suggests, these encasements resemble transparent drum tanks.

Here, visitors can examine these shimmering globules at eye level as they float around serenely.

Special kitchen and lab

The last new feature is the Aqua Base, a special “kitchen” where the staff prepare sustenance for the creatures inhabiting the aquarium.

Here, visitors can get an eye-opening experience on how to take care of these specimens and help breed them in the “lab”.

As these procedures have never been revealed to the public eye, it’s an opportunity to understand how these marine creatures thrive in the aquarium.

Something to bookmark for a future trip

Tickets should be ordered in advance, but once you’re there you’ll find 700 jellyfish, of 14 different species.

While we can’t go to Japan now, as Singaporeans and residents from 110 countries are currently barred from traveling to Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s a good stop to add on to itinerary if you are intending to visit Tokyo once the situation gets better.

