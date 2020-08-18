JB Resumes Bus Service Across Causeway On Same Day Cross-Broader Travel Partially Resumes

As travel restrictions were implemented on both sides of the Causeway due to the Covid-19 pandemic, bus services too had to come to a halt.

Singapore and Malaysia, however, reopened their borders partially on Monday (17 Aug), as part of the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA).

However, with no bus services, many had to cross the Causeway on foot with their luggage in the early morning.

Thankfully, the shuttle bus service resumed later in the day, ferrying travellers between the Johor Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and Woodlands.

Many travellers had to walk across Causeway

As of 10am on Monday (17 Aug), approximately 300 travellers had reportedly crossed the 1km-long Causeway in both directions, according to The Straits Times.

Many had to walk across as public transport was not initially available. The journey reportedly took between 1 and 2 hours, reported Channel NewsAsia.

JB bus service resumes from 7am-7pm

According to Malaysia’s New Straits Times, a request was then put in for a bus service.

It was placed by Mr Mohd Solihan Badri, chairman of the Johor Public Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, as he sympathised with those who had to travel on foot.

Mr Mohd Solihan Badri (in white) at the CIQ complex.

The bus service, provided by the Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ), ferries travellers between the CIQ building and an area near the Singapore border, reported Malaysia’s China Press news site.

The 22-seater bus then makes a U-turn for its passengers to alight. They will then make the remainder of the journey on foot.

Passengers returning from Singapore can also board the bus at around the same area.

The China Press also reported that the bus service will run between 7am and 7pm, but did not state how frequent it would be.

According to Mr Solihan, there’ll only be one bus providing such service for the time being. More details will be worked out in time to come.

The resumption of bus service was especially timely, as it apparently coincided with a downpour later that afternoon.

Hope it’s a promising sign of things to come

We’re heartened by the resumption of bus services across the Causeway, which will certainly lighten the load of those making the trip without private travel arrangements.

While the number of travellers now is still a far cry from what it used to be, we hope this is a promising sign of things to come in the future.

