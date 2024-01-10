What A S$3,000 Per Month Home Looks Like In JB & How S’pore’s Cost Of Living Compares

JB Housing Prices & Cost Of Living Compared To Singapore

For some Singaporeans, a trip across the border to Johor Bahru (JB) is almost as casual as heading out to Orchard or going to Jewel.

Some love JB so much that they get a holiday home there or even plan to settle down in JB after they retire.

But what is it really like staying there as opposed to just popping over for a day trip?

Here are the costs of living in JB and Singapore compared.

Housing rental cost in Singapore and JB

In Singapore, owning a house not only requires a large sum of money but also patience to wait for your BTO unit.

Some may then turn to renting a place before making the financial commitment to own a home.

That said, renting in Singapore does not come cheap.

According to data from the Housing Development Board (HDB), the median rent for a 3-room flat ranged from S$2,300 to S$3,080 in the third quarter of 2023.

Units in Choa Chu Kang fetched the lowest prices, while those in Central Singapore had higher rent.

The prices only get higher from here — with 5-room flats going for around at least S$3,230. Condominiums and landed properties undoubtedly cost even more.

With the current exchange rate, S$3,000 is equivalent to RM10,483.53.

A quick search on PropertyGuru shows that this amount can secure a four-story terraced house in JB, fully furnished.

Other listings within this price range also include a 4,971 sq ft bungalow at Permas Jaya and a 5,500 sq ft waterfront villa at Senibong Cove.

With the same amount of money spent a month renting an HDB flat, one can afford to live in relative luxury in JB.

That said, housing in Singapore does come with perks such as safety and accessibility.

For most residential estates in Singapore, facilities like public transport or supermarkets are just a walk away.

As for JB, it’s almost a must to own a car if you’re planning to get around even if it’s for a quick grocery run.

This could count as additional costs to renting in JB.

Transport cost in Singapore and JB

That said, even if one can’t drive or does not own a car, getting around is much cheaper in JB.

Let’s compare the traditional taxis plying public roads.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the flag-down fare in Singapore ranges from S$4.10 to S$4.80 for standard taxis.

Meanwhile, premium taxis have a higher fare of S$4.50 to S$5.00.

ComfortDelgro has a metered fare of S$0.26 for every 400m thereafter or less up to 10km or every 350m thereafter or less after 10km.

However, this is before any additional surcharges such as the peak period surcharge or the location-based surcharges to places like Changi Airport — which ranges from S$6 to S$8.

In JB, the flag-down fare ranges from RM3 to RM6. The metered fare starts from RM0.25 for every 200m and caps at RM0.40 for executive taxis.

Therefore, a 5km journey in JB during the off-peak period would cost the passenger RM8 to RM14 (S$2.29 to S$4.01).

A similar journey in Singapore would amount to at least S$7. So for a Singaporean living in JB, it is comparatively cheaper to get around if they’re a taxi user.

Thanks to the strong Singapore dollar, even private hire services like Grab are more affordable — a 10km ride reportedly costs between RM11 to RM18 (S$3.15 to S$5.15).

Strong Singapore dollar means ‘cheaper’ groceries

Singaporeans now face higher costs of living with the 1% increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST).

What’s more, electricity tariffs are also set to climb by 4.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

As dining and buying groceries get more expensive in Singapore, doing errands in JB may just become the norm.

Instead of the nearby NTUC, supermarkets like AEON Tebrau might seem more attractive.

A quick search on the supermarket’s website shows that a 5kg bag of ROYAL UMBRELLA Thai Premium Fragrant Rice costs RM38.88 (S$11.14).

Meanwhile, the same product goes for S$15.95 on the NTUC FairPrice website.

As for dining options, the open-air mamak stores in JB serve affordable local dishes.

Those with fast food cravings can get a Big Mac at RM14.20 (S$4.06) compared to the S$7.25 burger in Singapore.

Ultimately when it comes to food, JB has Singapore beat when it comes to prices — even if these eateries are increasing their prices in recent times.

Singaporeans can enjoy a higher standard of living in JB

While the cost of living in JB seems much better than in Singapore, this mainly applies to those earning a salary in the Singapore dollar.

There are other factors that might put some people off moving to JB, such as the inconvenience of getting to work every day.

If the hour-long commute to work in Singapore already sounds bad, crossing the Causeway every morning might just be worse.

Leaving friends and family behind may also be a point of consideration for many who grew up here.

Looking at the cost of living alone though, retiring in JB may seem like an attractive option for those wanting to stretch the dollar after hustling in Singapore.

Featured image adapted from GDP Architects and Galen Crout on Unsplash for illustration purposes only.