Crowds Avoid JB JBCC Mall As It’s Deserted By 6pm

Singapore isn’t the only country that has a struggling economy and losing revenue.

Our neighbours across the Causeway in Johor Bahru (JB) are also feeling the pinch, especially malls and eateries.

A netizen shared on Facebook that Komtar JBCC resembles a ghost town on Wednesday (2 Sep).

Source

Translation:

Are you doing okay, JBCC…

The Arashi and Japanese restaurant upstairs are closed indefinitely

I can be considered to be the only person at the mall besides the workers, and it’s only 6pm.

By 8pm, all the stores are closed. The economy is really terrible now.

JBCC is located close to the JB checkpoint, and it’s a common destination for people who are either travelling to or from Singapore, along with Johor Bahru City Square.

The netizen noted that Johor Bahru City Square still has some foot traffic, and that at least she’s not the only one there.

JB mall resembles a ghost town

The netizen snapped some pictures that’d make you believe that she took them when the mall was closed.

Source

But some stores are clearly still open, even if we see a few that are closed here and there.

Whether they’re open or not seems irrelevant though, as there’s barely a shopper to be seen, if the netizen is to be believed.

We spot a couple walking in the background, but that’s about it.

Source

The stores look devoid of shoppers as well, and in the pictures we can see maybe 2 people walking about.

Source

If this isn’t the sign of a struggling economy, we don’t know what is.

City Square sees slightly more crowds

That said, although every mall is undoubtedly struggling now, not every mall in JB is this deserted.

Johor Bahru City Square, which is next door to JBCC, saw reduced traffic but not to the drastic extent of JBCC.

They seem to have tried enticing crowds back through various promotions and giveaways, so even though the mall’s less crowded than before, there’s still some people.

People queuing up for giveaways at Johor Bahru City Square

Source

Indeed, if businesses don’t adapt, they’ll undoubtedly fall before the end of the year.

Hopefully malls can survive turbulent 2020

2020 hasn’t been a good year for going to malls.

Given the fears of catching Covid-19, it’s fully understandable why more people are staying away.

However, this means that small businesses will suffer even more unless they find ways to adapt to this changing economy.

We do hope that the tenants are able to survive and that traffic can come back soon.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.