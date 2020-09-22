JB Sentral KFC Closed Since June, Now A Shell Of Its Former Happening Days

In a pre-Covid world, trips to Johor Bahru (JB) were a monthly or even weekly affair for some of us.

Looking back, our trips often concluded with a delightful meal at the iconic KFC outlet in JB Sentral.

On Monday (21 Sep), a netizen named Kit Sin took to Facebook to share pictures of a desolate-looking JB Sentral, one of which showed the iconic KFC outlet that has shuttered.

Turns out, the popular outlet has apparently been closed since June this year.

JB Sentral KFC appears closed with makeshift table barricade

The picture shows the once-popular KFC outlet empty and isolated — a far cry from its glory days where crowds were a mix of Singaporeans and Malaysians.

Colonel Sander’s illuminating board that greeted diners with a bright smile is now but a dull frame on the wall.

Likewise, tables that customers once dined on are now used as a makeshift barricade.

Lights were also dimmed, with no signs of customers nor staff.

KFC outlet closed since June

Soon after, another netizen shared a picture of a notice stuck on the outlet’s entrance, shedding light on what had happened.

Here’s what it reads, in case it isn’t clear.

Dear Valued Guests,

In light of the recent announcement on Movement Restrictions the Government, KFC JB SENTRAL will now be closed from 8th June 2020 until further notice.

Please visit the nearest outlet; KFC CITY SQUARE @ KFC KOMTAR JBCC.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Thank you for your support and understanding. Please stay safe.

The Management of KFC Malaysia.

The KFC outlet was no victim of a zombie invasion, but likely one of the movement and travel restrictions that were implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

There’s a silver lining however, as the KFC outlet at City Square JB is still open.

The JB Sentral outlet’s closure might also be temporary, as hinted by “until further notice” in the note.

Among some of the pandemic’s latest victims, other than the iconic eatery at JB Sentral, is a shopping mall in JB.

Earlier today, we reported that the 35-year-old Parkson department store at Holiday Plaza will be closing in about 2 weeks’ time.

Hope we can visit our favourite JB shops again

While it is no doubt sad to see places that we once frequent in such a state, we hope that the closure for the iconic KFC outlet is only temporary.

Hopefully, the Covid-19 situation in both countries will show signs of improvement soon so we can patronise our favourite JB shops when 2021 is here.

