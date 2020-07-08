JEM Visited By Covid-19 Cases On 5 Jul, 70+ Entries On MOH List Since 23 Jun

After a slew of new entries to the list compiled by Ministry of Health (MOH) on 7 Jul, a major west-side mall has surfaced on the list.

JEM, located at 50 Jurong Gateway Road, was visited by an unstated number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on 5 Jul.

Here are the details of the visit:

JEM – 11.15am-12.45pm Canton Paradise Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf



We summarise other entries below.

1 hr 30 min visit to JEM

The new case listed on MOH’s list after a major update on 6 Jul, included Covid-19 patients visiting JEM at along 50 Jurong Gateway Road.

Exact number of Covid-19 cases that payed a visit to a cafe and a restaurant were not stated.

However, the list mentions Canton Paradise – which serves Chinese cuisine – as well as Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf — a popular coffee & tea beverage chain in Singapore.

MOH states that close contacts of confirmed cases have already been informed. Visitors are still advised to avoid peak crowds & try to be efficient with their travels outdoors, only heading out when necessary.

70+ entries on MOH’s list since 23 Jun

The list of entries on MOH’s list denoting the places visited by Covid-19 cases have expanded considerably.

This is probably due to Singapore’s move to Phase 2.

However, MOH & NEA have stated that there’s no need to avoid these areas as they’ll be properly sanitised and sterilised after declarations.

The reason for listing these places is to facillitate contact tracing efforts. You can view Annex C3 of MOH’s 3.5 page list here in full.

Stay vigilant & monitor your health closely

If you or your loved ones have been in the vicinity of these areas at the similar times, do monitor your health for 14 days from the date of visit.

Respiratory symptoms like runny nose, cough, fever should also be declared to your doctor accordingly.

As Phase 2 goes on, we should continue to stay vigilant and use SafeEntry while observing safe distancing & mask regulations where possible.

