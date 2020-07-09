Jem’s Penang Culture & Don Don Donki, Jurong Point’s Singtel & Mustafa Centre Visited By Covid-19 Cases

In an update by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (8 Jul), 3 new locations were listed as being visited by Covid-19 cases when they were infectious.

These places are:

JEM Penang Culture

Don Don Donki Jurong Point Singtel Mustafa Centre

2 malls in Jurong visited

JEM, a mall in Jurong East, was visited by the Covid-19 case from 8.30pm to 9.50pm on 3 Jul, said MOH.

Source

Within the mall, the patient visited Penang Culture, a restaurant.

Source

He or she also visited Don Don Donki, a supermarket.

Source

It was not stated by MOH the exact timing of the patient’s visits to these 2 outlets.

Jurong Point was visited by the Covid-19 case from 11am to 11.30am on 4 Jul.

Source

Within the mall, the patient was recorded as visiting only one place – the Singtel outlet.

Source

Mustafa Centre again on list of locations visited

Lastly, Mustafa Centre was again listed as having been visited by a Covid-19 patient.

This time round, the patient visited the mall from 3.40pm to 4.20pm on 24 Jun.

It was also visited by a Covid-19 case on the same day, from 7.55pm to 8.40pm – this was reported earlier.

Covid-19 patients also visited the mall on 2 other days – 26 Jun (from 10.45am to 11.25am) and 1 Jul (from 6.30pm to 8.15pm).

That means that the mall on 145 Syed Alwi Road has been visited by Covid-19 cases 4 times in the last 2 weeks.

Full list of locations

Here’s the full list of locations.

Source

Source

Source

Source

Visitors advised to monitor health

MOH has advised those who visited these locations at the specific timings that the patient was there to monitor their health for 14 days.

However, there is no need to avoid these locations.

Please stay safe and follow safe distancing rules when you’re out and about.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and Facebook.