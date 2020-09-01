Free Entry For 2 At Jewel Changi’s Canopy Park If You Spend At The Mall

On the highest floor of Jewel Changi, lies the flora-filled Canopy Park.

With its spherical glass ceiling to let sunlight gently kiss the lush greenery within, the picturesque place looks as if it was built with Instagram OOTD maestros in mind.

Source

Entry to the coveted gardens usually come at a price. But since the September holidays are approaching, visitors can enter the Canopy Park for free after spending in Jewel itself.

This perk is granted in pairs. So if you and bae are running out of places to date, now may be the best time to plan a trip to the east.

Free entry for 2 to Canopy Park after spending at Jewel

A date won’t be complete without a meal.

Since we have to fill our tummies up anyway, going to Jewel to level up photography skills for the ‘gram doesn’t seem like a far-fetched idea.

After all, as long as you spend in Jewel, you can get this free entry perk for 2 when you flash the receipt.

If your Instagram feed has been stagnant since ‘Circuit Breaker’, you can explore these places for beautiful photo opportunities at the park:

Discovery Slides

Foggy Bowls

Petal Garden

Topiary Walk

Head to level 5 once you’re ready to enter.

50% off Changi Experience Studio tickets

Families won’t be missing out on the fun, as Jewel has a few other promotions lined up for the holidays from 4-13 Sep.

At Changi Experience Studio, you can get 50% off on certain Adult Bundle Packages or with every adult ticket purchased with a child.

This is a place where you can learn about aviation and explore the virtual world of Changi Airport via projection.

This attraction is at level 4.

T3 attractions reopening on 4 Sep

It’s been a long, long time since any of us were at Changi’s terminals. But it doesn’t mean that things have gone stale over there.

Changi Airport’s T3 is ready to welcome visitors again on 4 Sep, as the Sanrio-themed playground and the airport’s tallest slide will be reopening then.

Source

For those who are interested, you can check out here for more details.

Time to rediscover Jewel & Changi Airport in Phase 2

Ever since ‘Circuit Breaker’ and widespread travel restrictions due to Covid-19, visits to the airports are fast becoming a fading memory.

We may not be able to fly overseas for holidays, but there’s still lots to explore in the world’s best airport and Jewel, which houses the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.

Perhaps now’s the best time to rediscover these little thrills with bae and the fam.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Changi Airport.