Thomson Plaza Jewellery Store’s Brutally Honest Signs Amuse Netizens, May Actually Be Good For Business

Singapore’s economy has taken a hard hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many businesses are struggling to stay afloat and some had no choice but to put up the shutters.

While the grim reality might cause many business owners to sink into gloom, a jewellery store owner in Thomson Plaza’s candidness has injected some humour into a sombre situation.

Last Thursday (24 Sep), a netizen shared on Facebook that she’s been following the hilarious signs hung at the storefront of the store since June.

She even encouraged people to visit the jewellery store to help the storeowner out.

Netizens were definitely amused by this comical storeowner.

Jewellery store offers discounts with unconventional signs

Diamond Craft at Thomson Plaza is a jewellery store that has been in business for the past 37 years.

However, despite its longevity, Covid-19 has heavily affected its business.

Thus, the store owner has apparently decided to go into early retirement, but he definitely isn’t going out without a fight.

His storefront banners that advertise discounts have always been refreshingly candid, according to long-time visitors to the mall.

Thus, when stores reopened in June after the ‘Circuit Breaker’, it was no surprise that they now entertainingly referenced the Covid-19 pandemic.

Frank signs prompt hilarity

One of his signs graphically said that Covid-19 has “clamped its tentacles around our neck” — vividly invoking an image of the virus as a sort of alien life form sucking the life out of people.

That’s why the store owner explained that he’ll be retiring sooner than expected, and was clearing his stock at 20% below cost.

Another sign hanging beside it said amusingly that with social distancing, we can’t interact but can “exchange glances”.

Thus, since people’s eyes are still uncovered, he used the opportunity to urge people to put on eye makeup and wear jewellery, like earrings.

The old man’s signs are bilingual, too. One in Chinese reads that he no longer wants to be trapped — he then proceeds to wax lyrical about living facing the sea, with the warm spring breeze on him and flowers blooming.

Another goes on to say that some concerned people have asked which sea he would head to after retiring.

To which he hilariously answers that the sea is everywhere — it lives in his thoughts. Presumably meaning he won’t be literally going anywhere, after all?

The sign even ventures to proffer a word of wisdom: The best scenery is a heart at peace.

Store owner is brutally honest

The innovative signs don’t stop at advertising jewellery.

He also put up a sign challenging doubters who say his retirement is a sales gimmick, similar to certain stores’ “closing down sales” that never end.

If you’re so sure that his retirement is a gimmick, you should go ahead and try to buy or rent his shop space, he dared.

Even in signs put up on the spur of the moment, the storeowner is brutally honest.

If you head to his store and it’s closed, he’ll let customers know exactly why.

The reason can be as mundane as: He has food cravings that just need to be satisfied.

The Chinese words in the sign are more creative: It says he’s gone to pray to the tooth god and worship the stomach monster.

We definitely have to award him creativity points.

Netizens amused by signs

Whether they’re created out of authentic honesty or a marketing ploy, it’s safe to say netizens are loving the signs.

It shows that humour is a very effective promotional tool, as people are taking photos of the signs and sharing them.

If they’re a marketing ploy, it really works, as at least 1 netizen has expressed a desire to buy diamonds from him.

Kudos to storeowner for providing humour in difficult times

When doing business, building brand awareness is half the battle won. We’d say this jewellery store is certainly doing well in that area.

Kudos to the store owner for maintaining his sense of humour and providing laughter amidt such difficult times.

After all, true diamonds are made in high-pressure situations.

