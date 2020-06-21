Johnny Sins Congratulates NUS Graduates In 45-Second Shoutout

From doctors to lawyers to even plumbers, adult film actor Johnny Sins has played just about every character there is.

After all, the 41-year-old American has starred in about 2,300 pornographic videos and has received numerous accolades throughout his career.

Recently, Mr Sins gave a shoutout to the graduating class of 2020 from the National University of Singapore (NUS). You can watch the clip on Cameo or on YouTube here.

Johnny Sins urge NUS graduates to follow their dreams

Wearing a black camo-print shirt, Sins congratulated the NUS graduates from the class of 2020 in the 45-second video.

Acknowledging that it’s a “crazy” time to be graduating, Mr Sins urged them to follow their hearts and pursue what they truly love.

That way, according to him, work will never feel like work since they’ll be doing something they enjoy.

He ended the advice rather cheekily, urging them to do so “kinda like he (I) do”.

If you’d like a shoutout from Mr Sins, you may get in touch with him via Cameo. He charges ~S$152 (US$109) per request.

A familiar face in the adult film industry

Most widely known for his adult films, Mr Sins has reportedly starred in around 2,300 pornographic films throughout his career.

Some of his most notable works include “Let’s Play Doctor” and “Cheerleaders”. You can view his portfolio of work here — at your own discretion.

Sins has also been nominated for numerous awards since 2008, including winning the AVN Award for Favourite Male Porn Star twice in 2017 and 2018.

Johnny Sins with a Pornhub award he won

Dream of chasing after one’s dream is universal

As non-conventional as Mr Sins’ career choice may be, his message of chasing one’s dream is universal and is applicable for every industry.

MS News, too, would like to congratulate the NUS graduating cohort of 2020 and hope they’ll find a fruitful and enjoyable career ahead.

Featured image adapted from Cameo and Blog NUS.