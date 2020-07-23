Causeway Sees Long Queues A Day Before New Quarantine Rules Kick In

Earlier this week, the Malaysian government announced that those entering Malaysia from Friday (24 Jul) would have to serve their stay-home orders at designated quarantine facilities, and foot the bill themselves.

This resulted in the Causeway to Johor seeing long lines of visitors on Thursday (23 Jul), one day before the measure’s implementation.

They were hoping to make it across before midnight so they can serve their quarantine at home instead.

Snaking queues on the Causeway

At around 9.20am on Thursday (23 Jul), a picture showing snaking queues on the roads leading to the Johor Bahru Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex was uploaded on Facebook.

The picture was apparently taken at 9am.

The netizen who posted the picture also shared that pregnant ladies and individuals with disabilities could request for an escort from Woodlands Checkpoint.

Waiting with luggage in hand

Other pictures show visitors waiting patiently in line with their luggage in hand, as they endured the sweltering heat.

The queue was so long that it was even visible from traffic camera footage.

Large number of Malaysians flouting home quarantine rules

The announcement by Malaysian Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Tuesday (21 Jul) that led to the queues came after the Malaysian government found that there had been a large number of people flouting home quarantine rules, reported Channel NewsAsia.

Some were reportedly seen at restaurants wearing their home quarantine wristbands.

Previously, they were allowed to observe their 14-day quarantine at home should they test negative for Covid-19.

With the new measures, Malaysians wouldn’t need to be tested for Covid-19 before returning.

However, they would have to pay for accommodation at the designated quarantine facilities.

Hope those under quarantine will be more cooperative

We hope all those who queued up to enter Malaysia were successful in doing so, despite the harsh conditions.

Moving forward, let’s hope those told to undergo quarantine in Malaysia will be more cooperative and not breach quarantine.

It may be boring to be under quarantine, but they should consider the risk of spreading the virus to the general population, as well as the impact it would have on the rules that would be applied to subsequent arrivals in the country.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.